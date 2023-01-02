Damar Hamlin: Latest Updates After Bills Safety Collapses on Field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field on a stretcher and brought to the hospital after a scary hit in Monday’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was injured with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the team’s January 2 game, taking a hard hit to the chest as he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and then collapsing onto the turf after taking a few steps. Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and Fox 19 reporter Joe Danneman shared that the Bills safety was not breathing on his own.

“I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own,” Danneman tweeted at 9:20 p.m. Eastern time. “He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field.”

The ambulance transporting Hamlin and his mother left Paycor Stadium at 9:25 p.m. Eastern time, according to a video posted by ESPN’s Bengals reporter Ben Baby.

At 10:05 p.m. Eastern time, the NFL released a statement, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, postponing the Week 17 game and announcing Hamlin was in “critical” condition.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

Twitter Reacts to ‘Horrifying Situation’ Involving Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The Bills did not immediately address Hamlin’s injury, but many online immediately noted the severity.

“Several #Bills players are in great distress,” tweeted Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski. “At least 10 trainers from both teams are working on Hamlin. An ambulance is being brought on the field. … A replay has just shown that Hamlin collapsed on the field. This is an absolutely horrifying situation.”

Medical crews attended to Hamlin immediately, administering CPR on the field.

Bills players gathered on the field as Hamlin was down for more than 10 minutes, with many visibly emotional. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were seen with tears in their eyes.

“Bills players are obviously having a very emotional reaction to what’s happening on the field,” tweeted Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “Hard to see through the crowd but appears like they’re giving Damar Hamlin CPR.”

Hamlin’s cardiac event led to an extended delay of the Monday Night Football broadcast as players remained on the field.

“There are no words for what is happening with Damar Hamlin right now,” tweeted Bills reporter Julianna Pelusi. “Sean McDermott and Josh Allen looked like they were about to be in tears. This is serious. Praying Damar is going to be okay.”

After Hamlin was taken off the field, Bills players gathered on the sideline, with many overcome with emotion. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was seen openly crying, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to teammates.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and officials announced that the game was being suspended so that players could go to the locker room and regroup.

Bills Fans Share Prayers, Love for Damar Hamlin

Many Bills fans took to Twitter to share prayers for Hamlin, who moved into a more significant role after the injury to All-Pro Micah Hyde. Some compared the incident to another high-profile injury that the Bills suffered. In a 2017 game, Bills tight end Kevin Everett was paralyzed after taking a hit during a kick return. While his career was over after the play, Everett was able to regain function after extensive rehab.

But the uncertainty surrounding Hamlin’s condition led to an outpouring of emotion from fans.

Entire Bills team down on their knees in a group prayer as Damar Hamlin leaves the field in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/z2KLM4KOFn — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 3, 2023

Many NFL players also shared thoughts on Hamlin.

The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

“Often times people watching forget what players risk on Sundays. Praying hard for Damar Hamlin and his family. God speed,” tweeted Houston Texans offensive lineman Scott Quessenberry, brother of Bills lineman Davis Quessenberry.

This story is developing.