Bills Veteran WR Hints He’s Ready to Retire if Team Wins Super Bowl

Emmanuel Sanders only cares about one thing this season — winning a Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills, then riding off into the sunset.

In an offseason where the Bills put most of their focus on keeping last year’s AFC East champion squad intact, Sanders was one of the most high-profile free-agent additions. The veteran wide receiver joined the Bills on a one-year contract, adding another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen and the team’s high-flying offense. But Sanders said this week that he’s not concerned with racking up stats, just winning one more title before his career comes to a close.

Sanders Focused on One Goal

Through two games this season, Sanders has been a relatively effective weapon on offense, making a total of six catches for 100 yards with no touchdowns. But he has just missed out on some big plays, including a chance for a deep touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that Allen overthrew.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sanders said he’s confident that the offense will continue coming together.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, we’re at 8, so a B,” Sanders said. “It’s a process anyways. You have to trust the process. You’re going to have a couple of A’s, a couple of B’s and hopefully no C’s, but I can take A’s and B’s.” Emmanuel Sanders is a vibe #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/TeFuMFIT8L — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 23, 2021 Sanders added that at this point in his career, he’s not very concerned about his own stats or personal accolades, just getting another Super Bowl title to add to the one he won with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. If the Bills can match the feat this year, Sanders hinted that he’s ready for retirement. “I don’t care about stats. I’ve done it all, dude. What have I not done in this league? … I just wanna win,” he said. “Get in the playoffs, win. Get to the Super Bowl, win. And then, I’m just gonna chuck my two fingers up. Man, I’m gone. I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year.” Giving Back to Buffalo

While Sanders works toward bringing Buffalo its first-ever Super Bowl title, he has also been working to give back to the community. This week, he brought his Emmanuel Sanders Foundation to the city, visiting a local elementary school to speak to students about the importance of hard work.

As Buffalo’s WIVB-TV reported, Sanders said he always hoped to use his football success to give back. His foundation works to help give opportunities to children from financially disadvantaged families, including helping them get into sports.

“When I got to the NFL I said you know what, I’m going to start up a foundation to really give back to kids, and support kids. Whether it’s sports, mentally, physically, however I need to. I have to find a way to be able to give back because so many people gave back to me,” Sanders said.

.@BuffaloBills wide receiver @ESanders_10 is speaking with students at Harriet Ross Tubman Academy as he relaunches his charitable foundation. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/wNL1kxr9bB — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) September 21, 2021

The Bills receiver added that the foundation’s mission is a very personal one for him.

“I know what it’s like to be that kid who needs somebody to look up to and needs some type of motivation,” he said.

