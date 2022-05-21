Bills Could Give Second Chance to OL After Surprising Release: Report

The Buffalo Bills have been full of surprising moves this offseason, from the signing of Von Miller to the hefty contract extension for Stefon Diggs.

But one of the most surprising moves may have been the release of Daryl Williams, the versatile offensive lineman who had earned a contract extension just one year before but became a cap casualty before the start of free agency in March. A team insider believes there could be a reunion in the future, however, as the Bills look to add depth to their line and could bring Williams back on a more team-friendly deal.

Bills Bringing Back Williams?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine explored the potential free-agent options for all Super Bowl contenders, pegging Williams as the best candidate for the Bills. Ballentine noted that the Bills are strong at guard, with new acquisition Rodger Saffold on the right and emerging Ryan Bates on the right, but could use some insurance in case either of them is lost for a stretch.