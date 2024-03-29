Bills Add Ex-Panthers DT Who Started 10 Games Last Season

“I think even DaQuan, you’ve seen in our system improve his pass rush, and we do think Austin can kind of follow that same trajectory,” Beane said. “Brought him in for a visit. Great young man. You know, he talked about the importance of a winning culture, winning team, and obviously DaQuan was helping sell, you know, our situation.”

Bills Bring Back Key Players at Defensive Line

The Bills entered the offseason with just two defensive linemen under contract, Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou, but have taken steps to address the position. While the team added Johnson and Williams in free agency, they also brought back a pair of key players from last season’s defensive line.

The team announced on March 12 that they re-signed Jones to a two-year contract, bringing back a player who was an anchor of the defensive line last season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that kept him out of 10 games.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted before the start of free agency that keeping Jones should be a top priority for the Bills.

“Jones is the perfect blend of being an essential defensive piece to the Bills in 2024 while still being cost-effective,” Buscaglia wrote. “Jones is 32 and coming off a long-term injury, which should drive his price down. He thrived in the Bills’ defensive scheme, and knowing how well it worked last year, it could set him up for another chance to get paid next offseason. Of all the re-signing options, Jones is easily the most important for next season.”

The Bills also re-signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had a breakout season in 2023 with 20 total and 6.5 sacks. He also made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.