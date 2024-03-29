Bills Add Ex-Panthers DT Who Started 10 Games Last Season

The Buffalo Bills continue to add to their defensive line, signing a veteran defensive tackle who started 10 games for the Carolina Panthers last season.
The team announced on March 28 that they signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to a one-year deal. The 31-year-old made 33 total tackles last season with seven quarterback hits and one sack. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he also spent some time at defensive end and racked up 4.5 sacks in 2022.
Bills Make Two Signings
Williams will add depth at defensive line and bring a veteran locker room presence to the Bills. As the team noted in its announcement of his signing on Thursday, Williams has had plenty of experience around the NFL and a short time north of the border.
“Williams signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and appeared in 4 games in the 2016 season,” the team noted. “He spent time on Denver, Miami and Indianapolis’ practice squads before a brief stint in the Canadian Football League that was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The team also officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Austin Johnson, a former second-round pick who started 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. The team noted that Johnson will reunite with former Penn State and Tennessee Titans teammate DaQuan Jones.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he had high hopes for Johnson.
“I think even DaQuan, you’ve seen in our system improve his pass rush, and we do think Austin can kind of follow that same trajectory,” Beane said. “Brought him in for a visit. Great young man. You know, he talked about the importance of a winning culture, winning team, and obviously DaQuan was helping sell, you know, our situation.”
Bills Bring Back Key Players at Defensive Line
The Bills entered the offseason with just two defensive linemen under contract, Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou, but have taken steps to address the position. While the team added Johnson and Williams in free agency, they also brought back a pair of key players from last season’s defensive line.
The team announced on March 12 that they re-signed Jones to a two-year contract, bringing back a player who was an anchor of the defensive line last season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that kept him out of 10 games.
The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted before the start of free agency that keeping Jones should be a top priority for the Bills.
“Jones is the perfect blend of being an essential defensive piece to the Bills in 2024 while still being cost-effective,” Buscaglia wrote. “Jones is 32 and coming off a long-term injury, which should drive his price down. He thrived in the Bills’ defensive scheme, and knowing how well it worked last year, it could set him up for another chance to get paid next offseason. Of all the re-signing options, Jones is easily the most important for next season.”
The Bills also re-signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had a breakout season in 2023 with 20 total and 6.5 sacks. He also made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.