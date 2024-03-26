Bills Could Steal 3-Time Pro Bowl WR From Division Rival: Insider

The Buffalo Bills opted against selecting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2014 NFL Draft and passed again when he hit free agency in 2022, but one insider believes the third time could be the charm.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested that Buffalo could be the best fit for Beckham, who is again a free agent after spending one uneven season with the Baltimore Ravens. Though Beckham is getting some strong interest from the Miami Dolphins and reportedly got a contract offer, Davenport suggested the Bills could be ready to swoop in if the two sides can’t reach an agreement.

“If the deal with the Dolphins falls through, there’s another AFC East team that could use Beckham’s services,” Davenport wrote. “The Buffalo Bills signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins to replace the departed Gabe Davis, but those receivers are slot guys. The Bills need a big body outside opposite Stefon Diggs, and Beckham would fit that bill—and have a real shot at a second Super Bowl.” Bills May Need to Move Fast While Davenport named the Bills as a top fit for Beckham, he noted that any potential interest could be “moot.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Beckham and the Dolphins met last week and share a mutual interest in reaching a contract agreement. But it is far from a done deal, Fowler added. “Odell Beckham met with the Miami Dolphins this past week and I was told the Dolphins are definitely interested,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. It’s probably going to be at a price point that they’re going to have to figure out. So, they’re not willing to overspend at this point. They don’t have a lot of cash. They got Tyreek Hill, they got Jaylen Waddle, but they want to pair those two with a veteran receiver. So, some mutual interest.” 🗣️ Mike McDaniel on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s visit: “We made him an offer. He’s had a phenomenal career and he has really good football ahead of him, so he has options. Business takes time, but I would enjoy coaching him.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/32qrZ2UBdA — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 25, 2024 Davenport added that Beckham failed to live up to his $15 million in guarantees from the Ravens, making 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Bills Connected to Odell Beckham Jr. in the Past

The Bills took some criticism for passing on both Beckham and Mike Evans in the 2014 NFL Draft, taking Sammy Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick. Though Watkins was seen as a surefire prospect, his career was marked by injuries and inconsistent play and he ended up spending just three seasons in Buffalo.

The Bills had been linked to Beckham in more recent years, including some very public recruiting from Von Miller. The Bills edge rusher, teammates with Beckham on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in 2021, had high confidence that Beckham was joining the Bills the following year.

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller said in an appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast in October 2022. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

Miller’s confidence was misplaced, as Beckham ended up sitting out the entire 2022 season while rehabbing a torn ACL and then joined the Ravens the following season.