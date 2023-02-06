Ex-Bills QB Could Be Cut as Steelers Look to Save Cap Space: Insider

The Mitch Trubisky era could be reaching its conclusion in Pittsburgh.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback opted to join the Steelers in free agency last offseason, winning the starting job to start the season but eventually losing it to rookie Kenny Pickett. With Pickett expected to hold the job for the immediate future and Trubisky openly expressing some regrets about picking Pittsburgh, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes the cap-conscious Steelers could save money by letting Trubisky go this offseason.

Mitch Trubisky Too Expensive for a No. 2?

As Kaboly noted, the Steelers will likely need a veteran backup to Pickett for the coming season, but Trubisky and his $10.63 million salary could be too expensive for the job. He noted that the Steelers could save $8 million in cap space by releasing Trubisky, and would have some other options for replacements.

#Steelers Mitchell Trubisky could be a salary cap casualty this off-season. The move would save Pittsburgh $8M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/uB6lEq5KFB — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 31, 2023

“To move Trubisky, the Steelers would have to add a quarterback,” he wrote. “They could do that with someone like Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett or Andy Dalton — any of the three’s market value could be less than $8 million.”

Simply keeping Trubisky would be another option, Kaboly wrote, and one that the Steelers seem to endorse. He noted that Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II said in an interview last week that he expects Trubisky to return and be “an effective backup if we need him.” The Steelers have been high on Trubisky as well, giving him the inside track to win the starting job last offseason,

Kaboly added that the Steelers have other options if they want to save cap space, including cornerback William Jackson III who would bring greater savings.

“When they traded for [Jackson], they eliminated his March 13 roster bonus and his workout bonus,” Kaboly wrote. “Still, the Steelers would save $9.25 million by releasing him. Look for them to ask him to take a pay cut before that happens so he can compete for a job throughout the offseason.”

Trubisky Expressed Regret After Leaving Buffalo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane convinced Trubisky to turn down bigger offers — and the potential to compete for starting jobs — in order to play for the same coaching staff who helped mold Josh Allen into a star. The plan was for Trubisky to spend one year backing up Allen and then go back to the open market to compete for starting jobs.

Trubisky found that opportunity in Pittsburgh, but later said he wished he had spent more time considering his options. Speaking to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor after Pittsburgh’s season came to an end, Trubisky said he regretted making a decision on the first day of free agency.

“Everything happened kind of quick,” Trubisky said. “I didn’t really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would’ve taken some more time and not just signed the first day of free agency. Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing’s guaranteed.”