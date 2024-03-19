Bills WR Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence on Controversial Play to End Season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs avoided speaking to reporters after his dropped pass in the AFC divisional round sank his team’s hopes of beating the Kansas City Chiefs, but now he’s breaking his silence out on the play.

Taking to social media to quash rumors that he is unhappy with the team or wants to force his way out, Diggs also addressed his drop in the January 21 playoff loss. The All-Pro receiver had been under pressure, with some fans questioning whether he was taking responsibility for the miscue and wondering whether he was instead trying to pass the blame to quarterback Josh Allen.

In his statement on social media, Diggs cleared up any confusion on the matter.

Stefon Diggs Takes Responsibility

With the Bills trailing the Chiefs by three points with close to eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the divisional-round matchup, Allen heaved the ball more than 60 yards through the air toward a streaking Diggs, who watched the ball sail through his hands. The Bills still managed to move the ball into position for a field goal, but Tyler Bass missed and the Chiefs ran out the clock to advance to the AFC Championship game.

As he was jogging back to the line of scrimmage after the drop, Diggs held his thumb and forefinger together to show how close he was to catching it — which some fans interpreted as the receiver blaming Allen for missing the pass. The drop generated even more controversy when Diggs declined to speak to reporters after the 27-24 loss.

Diggs cleared up any confusion this week, saying in a March 16 post on X that he was at fault. Responding to a fan who asked about the play, Diggs said it was his fault and any speculation that he is not committed to the team is off base.

“A play i wish I had back 100% accountable for it,” Diggs wrote. “No excuses. But out here acting like I’m not like that fr is pure delusion.”

Bills Receiver Stirs More Controversy

Diggs found himself at the center of controversy again last week after a cryptic post on X made it seem as if he had an uncertain future in Buffalo. Diggs wrote “Ready for watever,” which some fans interpreted as a sign that he could be moving on from the team after five seasons.

Diggs had a similarly turbulent offseason in 2023, making a series of cryptic posts hinting at discontent with the team. It came to a head when he was sent home on the first day of mandatory minicamp, though the two sides mended fences.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano cleared up the latest rumors, saying in an appearance on SportsCenter on March 18 that he expects Diggs to return to the team in 2024.

“Calling around about this to people close to the situation, most of what I got back was, ‘This is Stefon Diggs, he does this a lot and ultimately they’ve been able to patch it up every time with Buffalo,'” Graziano said, via Bleacher Report. “As of now my expectation is that he’s on this year’s Bills.”