Bills WR Stefon Diggs Posts From Coachella as Team Workouts Start

As the Buffalo Bills started team workouts in a frigid Orchard Park this week, their star receiver was basking in the desert on the other side of the country.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs opted not to take part in the workouts that began on April 17, which are voluntary. While star teammates Josh Allen and Von Miller were in attendance and spoke to the media, Diggs shared that he was enjoying some time away.

Stefon Diggs ‘Gaining Peace’ in the Offseason

While there were other Bills players who chose not to attend the voluntary workouts, none got as much attention as the team’s star receiver. Diggs has been in the spotlight since his turbulent end to the season, when he was seen growing upset with Allen on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Tuesday, the day after practices began in Buffalo, Diggs took to social media to share pictures of what appeared to be his visit to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

“In the desert losing track of time, but gaining peace so it’s worth it,” Diggs posted on Instagram, adding the hashtag #coachella2023.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that he had spoken to Diggs, but did not reveal what the two spoke about and did not appear to know when — or if — he might show up to workouts.

“Brandon Beane says he knows Stefon Diggs wasn’t present when voluntary workouts began yesterday,” Bills reporter Jon Scott tweeted on April 18. “Hasn’t seen or heard that Diggs is here today. Beane adds he’s going to keep any conversations between him and Diggs private.”

Josh Allen Addresses Rumors of Rift With Stefon Diggs

After the rocky end to last season, Diggs continued to spark rumors through some cryptic posts on social media and public overtures from his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, trying to recruit Stefon to Dallas.

But Allen this week quashed the rumors, saying there is no tension with his star receiver.

“Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”

Josh Allen says all is good between he and Stefon Diggs. https://t.co/rBp8c4BCjX — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) April 18, 2023

Diggs has already explained his outburst, saying in an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show in February that he was frustrated with the way the team’s season had ended.

“It was just disappointing,” Diggs said. “Everybody really put in the grand scheme of things of how long a year is and our year was damn sure, I mean just felt that much longer with everything we had to go through and endure. Just utter disappointment, frustrated, and it was like, well shit we did all this for this. It seemed just like a little bit not real.”

There has also been no indication that Diggs is seeking a way out of Buffalo, or that he has plans to skip the mandatory minicamp that begins in June.