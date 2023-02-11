Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans

Stefon Diggs isn’t happy with the way his season ended, but the Buffalo Bills is definitely glad for all the support fans showed along the way.

Diggs opened up this week about the disappointing conclusion for a season that started with Super Bowl aspirations, revealing why he was so upset both during and after the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Diggs then shared a more optimistic reflection on February 11, sharing a video thank-you to fans on Twitter.

Diggs Sends Message to ‘All the Real Ones’

It was an emotional season for the Bills receiver, with a number of highs and lows. While he made 108 catches for 1,429 yards with a career-best 11 touchdowns, Diggs also grew frustrated at times on the field. That frustration culminated with the team’s 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the playoffs, with Diggs growing upset on the field and reportedly leaving the stadium quickly after the game ended.

In an interview this week, Diggs said he still doesn’t understand how the team came out so poorly.

Read More From Heavy Bet on the Super Bowl With This New Offer “I watched the game after the game on my iPad,” Diggs told the Buffalo News on February 10. “I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did.

“We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.” Diggs added that he felt especially disappointed since the team was so singularly focused on winning a Super Bowl. But Diggs had a more positive message for the team’s fans. On Saturday, he posted a video montage of Bills fans supporting the team throughout the season, including clips of the All-Pro receiver playing catch with fans and dancing with them at a team event. Diggs wrote that the video was dedicated to “all the real ones.”

“Bills Mafia, this season has been one for the books. Thanks for playing catch with me. I loved seeing all the videos and photos you shared this season,” Diggs said, adding, “Most of all, thanks for being the best fans in the world.”

Diggs Ready to Move Forward

Though his frustrations that spilled over during the loss to the Bengals led to speculation of discontent in the Bills’ locker room and even some trade rumors, Diggs said he’s moving past the sad ending and vowed to fix what went wrong.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs: "You show me someone who's good with losing and I'll show you a loser." (@BillsChatPod, @jasrifootball) pic.twitter.com/H9bgE4n7dZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023