Bills’ Stefon Diggs in Hot Water With NFL for Jalen Ramsey Incident

Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs avoided a flag after taunting Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in last week’s win, but now he’s taking a hit to the wallet.

The league fined Diggs for taunting Ramsey in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Rams on September 8. The Bills targeted the All-Pro cornerback frequently throughout the game, delivering some payback of sorts for his now years-old criticism of quarterback Josh Allen.

League Punishes Bills Star

As NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported, the league fined Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the season opener. The incident took place after Diggs beat Ramsey for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, a play that put the Bills up by three scores. Diggs motioned toward Ramsey while celebrating the touchdown, though referees didn’t throw a flag on the play itself.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct — taunting #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey after Diggs’ long touchdown in last week’s opener. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/xtGNQdMxgW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

Diggs was fired up during the game. A sideline video captured a NSFW outburst from Diggs after the long touchdown as he shouted about what he saw as disrespect from the Rams’ secondary.

“I don’t know what they told you!” Diggs shouted in the viral clip. “They got me f***ed up.”

Stefon Diggs wanted all the smoke last night 🗣️😳 Warning:strong language (via @dolodorsey) pic.twitter.com/CiTBkPZEro — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2022

Ramsey has some history with the Bills, specifically Allen. Not long after the Bills drafted Allen in 2018, Ramsey shared some very candid criticism in an interview with GQ in which he called out a number of other players.

“I think [Josh] Allen is trash. I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me,” Ramsey said, via SI.com. “We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that.”

That meeting didn’t go very well for Ramsey. Allen led the Bills to a 24-21 win over Ramsey’s Jacksonville Jaguars later that year. Though Allen only completed 8 of 19 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown on the day, he added 13 carries for 99 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Ramsey Changed His Tune on Allen

By the time the Bills met Ramsey again in 2020, the Rams cornerback had already changed his tune. He praised Allen before that game, which the Bills quarterback won with a touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Do you think Jalen Ramsey regrets once calling Josh Allen trash? 😬 (Presented by @BACARDI)⁣ pic.twitter.com/dexXJ6Tudp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2022

Allen is now 3-0 against Ramsey’s teams, scoring 11 total touchdowns over those contests.

Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash" before ever facing him. In the three games against Ramsey, Allen is 3-0 with 11 total touchdowns 😏 pic.twitter.com/DT8Q7vyYoe — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022

Ramsey has admitted to being wrong in his initial prediction about Allen’s career, and also walked back some his his small-scool bias.

“His growth has been crazy,” Ramsey said on the Straight Off the Press podcast. “So usually I think about quarterbacks like Josh Allen who went to small schools like Wyoming, other quarterbacks you may be able to point too. Carson Wentz came from a small-school, even Big Ben (Roethlisberger) went to Miami of Ohio. Quarterbacks like that? They are, in essence, a project, you know what I mean? In terms of the talent they faced so I feel like (the Bills) drafted off of potential.”