Bills WR Stefon Diggs Turns Heads With 2-Word Statement on Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is confident of the role he’s played in Josh Allen’s meteoric rise to success in the NFL.

After showing flashes of greatness through two otherwise uneven seasons to start his career, Allen grew into an MVP candidate in his third year after the arrival of Diggs via an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Diggs is now making sure he gets proper credit for Allen’s success, speaking out in a two-word post on social media.

Stefon Diggs Jumps Into Josh Allen Debate

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the relationship between Diggs and Allen and their respective roles in Buffalo’s rise to Super Bowl contenders. In a post on X on March 31, Griffin wrote that Diggs is “essential” to Allen’s success in Buffalo and that together the pair keep their Super Bowl window open.

“Is Stefon Diggs essential to Josh Allen’s success?” Griffin wrote. “He has been since he got to Buffalo in 2020, they are better together and if Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen stay together with the @BuffaloBills this year, their Championship window is WIDE OPEN.”

Not all agreed, including one fan who wrote that while Allen benefits from having a top-tier receiver, Diggs is not “essential” to his success.

This reply caught the attention of Diggs, who shared his own thoughts.

“You sure ?” Diggs replied.

The response kicked off some controversy, with fans questioning whether his post was meant to be a slight toward Allen.

“What Diggs did with this tweet was open the door for every single reporter to drill him about it and they should,” one person wrote on X. “He’s flat out saying that Allen isn’t good without him and he should be asked about that. A lot.”

“Not ideal to have your number one receiver replying to a tweet about him thinking he made his quarterback the player he is today,” another wrote.

Bills Players Have Addressed Their Relationship

There has been speculation about the relationship between Diggs and Allen dating back to the turbulent conclusion to the 2022 season, when Diggs was seen growing heated with the quarterback during a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs continued to stir up controversy that offseason with a series of cryptic messages on social media, but both he and Allen dismissed reports of a rift when they returned for minicamp last June.

Speaking to reporters, Allen said there were some football-related issues they needed to iron out but stressed that he and Diggs had remained close.

“Internally, we’re working on some things,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “Not football-related. Stef, he’s my guy. I f***ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”

Diggs seemed to send his own message the following day, sharing a picture of himself and Allen on Instagram and tagging the Bills quarterback. The two had no further issues during the regular season, though Diggs did struggle in the second half of the year and went seven games without a touchdown to end the season.