Wild Trade Rumor Targeting Bills’ Stefon Diggs Draws Strong Reaction

Try as they might, the Buffalo Bills can’t seem to escape the trade rumors surrounding Stefon Diggs.

Though the Bills have already shot down rumors that the All-Pro wide receiver could be on the trade block and insiders have pointed out that there would be major roadblocks to a potential deal, some pundits continue to suggest that Diggs could be looking for a way out of Buffalo. The latest report, which comes from a New York Giants beat writer, has generated some major pushback online.

Report Suggests Stefon Diggs Could Join Giants

Doug Rush, a Giants beat writer for USA Today’s Giants Wire, suggested that a response Diggs posted to former Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins could suggest that Diggs is looking to move to the Giants as well. Hodgins had a strong second half of the season with the Giants after being claimed off waivers from the Bills, earned a new contract with New York after the conclusion of the season.

Diggs responded to Hodgins’ post about his new contract with a pair of emoji, which Rush interpreted as a potential sign of discontent with the Bills.

“On Isaiah Hodgins’ Instagram post of ‘running it back’ in regards to running it back with the Giants in 2023… Stefon Diggs leaves comment which might make it seem like he wouldn’t be opposed to playing with the Giants and reuniting with Hodgins,” Rush tweeted.

On Isaiah Hodgins’ Instagram post of “running it back” in regards to running it back with the Giants in 2023… Stefon Diggs leaves comments which might make it seem like he wouldn’t be opposed to playing with the Giants and reuniting with Hodgins, which other comments Diggs has… pic.twitter.com/JbzYLeISPB — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) April 6, 2023

But the speculation, which came on a comment that Diggs made close to two months ago, drew some strong pushback from fans. Many accused Rush of trying to stir up drama where it didn’t seem to exist.

“Lmaooo biggest reach of the off season,” one fan tweeted in response, adding a pair of laugh/crying emoji.

Others noted that the Bills have no motivation to trade Diggs, a move they likely couldn’t afford anyway. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out that trading Diggs before June 1 would trigger a cap charge for the Bills of $34.775 million.

“Why even waste your time writing this when the Bills literally can’t trade him ha,” another fan tweeted.

Bills Have Addressed Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already thrown cold water on the trade rumors targeting Diggs, telling reports in February that the wide receiver has always worn his heart on his sleeve and downplaying any idea of tensions with the team. Beane added that he’s looking forward to seeing Diggs again as the team prepares for its 2023 season.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs explained his emotions on the sideline against the #Beginals in the playoffs, and it’s an understandable reasoning: https://t.co/eifiDvkteW — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) February 24, 2023