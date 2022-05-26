Former Bills WR Opens Up About Unlikely Comeback Attempt at 48

Terrell Owens hopes to return to the NFL, and moved one small step closer as he hit a milestone in his new league.

The former Buffalo Bills receiver has said he hopes to show that he can still be an asset to an NFL team, and just notched his first win in the new Fan Controlled League, a 7-on-7 indoor league where fans get to pick the plays. Owens had started 0-5 in the league before notching a 66-42 victory with the Knights of Degen. After the game, Owens opened up about his return to football.

Owens Grabs First Win

Though he didn’t have a catch that counted toward the box score, Owens made a pair of two-point conversions with his team in a man-up advantage in the Knights win. After the game, Owens said he felt like he was getting into the swing of playing football again.

“My two points, the man-up was very successful,” Owens said, via NBCLX. “That’s something I wanted to try to correct. The first three or four weeks it didn’t go well for me. Just getting a feel for the game, getting my feet underneath me, pitch and catch, chemistry with the quarterback. Those are the results you get.”

Owens added that he draws a lot of double coverage, which makes it more difficult for him to make catches but opens up the field more for his teammates. They delivered in this week’s win, with running back Terelle West racking up 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four carries and receiver Yedidiah Louis making three catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

“I draw a lot of double team coverage,” Owens said. “So, any time that I’m out there, they know, more times than not the ball may come my way. So, that’s why those guys are open. They have playmaking ability.”

Owens Wants to Return to NFL

Owens has flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL for years, offering his services to teams in need of wide receivers and keeping himself in game-ready shape. During the FCF season, Owens said he hopes to prove that he’s not too old to contribute.

“For all the naysayers, you got all the analysts, so-called experts that say that once you get 32, 33, 34, 35, you are too old to play the game,” Owens told NBCLX. “That’s not the case for me. To see and do what I’m doing, I’ve been doing it for four weeks straight.”

One of Owens’ last productive seasons in the NFL came with the Bills in 2009. The Hall of Famer made 55 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns that year, including a team-record 98-yard touchdown catch.

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿@TerrellOwens is returning to @HighmarkStadm for MNF as our Bills Legend of the Game: https://t.co/DAHLkZUo55 pic.twitter.com/LrgncVh5ME — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2021

Owens said he hopes his performance in FCF can serve as an inspiration to others.

“If this is any indication, or any inspiration for a lot of people, for anybody that said they can’t do anything or they hold a ceiling for themselves, look at me and look at what I’m doing at 48,” he said. “These guys, I don’t even pay it any attention if somebody says it, but a lot of these guys are half my age. I’m still moving good, making plays.”

