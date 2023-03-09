‘Bold’ Bills Trade Proposal Sends WR Tee Higgins to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are still looking for a surefire No. 2 wide receiver to play alongside Stefon Diggs, and one outlet believes they could steal one away from an AFC rival through the trade market.

Coming into the 2022 season, there were hopes in Buffalo that receiver Gabe Davis would build off his record-setting four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but he struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. Speedy wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie also failed to make a significant impact despite winning the starting slot receiver job, while tight end Dawson Knox failed to build off his breakout season in 2021.

But ESPN’s Football Outsiders believes that the Bills might be able to fill the void with a receiver who is not officially on the trade block yet — Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher Tee Higgins.

Bills Could Seek Tee Higgins in ‘Bold’ Move

The report broke down “bold” offseason moves for all 32 NFL teams, predicting the Bills will make a big swing at a receiver to play alongside Diggs. With the Bills tight against the salary cap, the outlet predicted that it would likely preclude big-money receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, who the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly shopping, and could force them to look to the NFL Draft.

“Trading up from No. 28 for someone such as Jordan Addison or Jaxon Smith-Njigba should absolutely be on the table,” the report noted.

Football Outsiders also predicted the Bills could trade for an established receiver at the draft instead of moving up the board to take a prospect.

“Speaking of draft day, this time last year no one knew players such as A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown would be moved in the last year of their deals,” the report noted. “Tee Higgins fits that bill, and who knows how many more names could join him come April. If cost-effective wide receivers are within reach, Buffalo should be the first team on the phone.”

Higgins has been a consistent target for the Bengals, averaging more than 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in each of his three seasons in Cincinnati. But with the team headed toward big raises for quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, they could choose to move Higgins before he becomes a cap casualty.

Tee Higgins isn't going anywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vk39e4yZFJ — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2023

There could be a snag in any plans to land Higgins, as Bengals general manager Duke Tobin said he has no plans of letting him go to another team this offseason.

Bills in Thick of Trade Rumors

There have been other reports suggesting the Bills will look to pull off an even bigger blockbuster. While Football Outsiders pegged Hopkins as being out of Buffalo’s price range, Zach Dimmitt of SI.com’s Bills Central believes the Bills may be able to swing a deal for the All-Pro receiver.

“And with receiver being one of the key areas of improvement for the team this offseason, putting together a trade to acquire the star pass-catcher from the Arizona Cardinals could be a deal that keeps the Bills in Super Bowl contention for the foreseeable future,” Dimmit wrote. “A receiving duo of Stefon Diggs and Hopkins would become arguably the league’s best pass-game pairing, especially with Josh Allen at the helm.”