Tre’Davious White: Expert Fears Significant Knee Injury for Bills CB

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White went down with a knee injury in the team’s Thanksgiving win over the New Orleans Saints, and there are now fears that he could now be missing significant time.

White was hurt in the second quarter on Thursday’s game while covering a pass, with his knee turning awkwardly. He went to the sidelines in obvious pain and was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The Bills announced that he was doubtful to return, but at least one expert fears that his absence could stretch much longer.

Doctor Fears Significant Injury for White

Though the Bills had not yet given an official update on White’s injury, some immediately feared that it could be significant. Because it was a non-contact injury, there was speculation that he may have suffered an ACL tear, which would be a season-ending injury.

Video of that Tre White injury makes me REALLY nervous it’s ACL. That buckle looks bad. 😓 — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) November 26, 2021

#Bills CB Tre'Davious White was playing at a 1st-team All-Pro level in my #BWF grading system this year. That injury appears to be a torn ACL. If u kept up with my analysis on ACL injuries you know why. Prayers up for the LSU product, praying for a speedy recovery. #BEASTwriter — Ryan Sakamoto (@BEASTwriter) November 26, 2021

David J. Chao, a sports medicine expert and former head team doctor for the then-San Diego Chargers, tweeted a video of the injury and wrote that the “worry” was a torn ACL. Chao stressed that he could not make a full evaluation on the video alone, however.

By video, worry for ACL tear in left knee of #TreWhite @BuffaloBills. Hope my eyes and brain are slowed by the big Thanksgiving meal and he is ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bgd2l81IlB — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 26, 2021

The Bills defense did not see much of a dropoff with White off the field against the Saints. The Bills held a short-handed New Orleans squad to one touchdown and 185 total yards in the 31-6 victory.

Bills Looking to Stabilize Defense

Losing White for any significant period would be a major blow for a Bills defense that has struggled to find consistency. Though the defense has remained among the best in the league for points allowed, they have struggled against teams with strong running games. The Indianapolis Colts gashed the Bills defense for 264 total rushing yards, with running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for a career-high 185 yards.

Buffalo also struggled against Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and the trend of failing to stop the league’s best backs was worrying to some members of the Bills defense.

“We felt like we have been doing pretty well stopping the run all season and obviously going against a guy like Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, two very good backs. We gotta find a way to limit that” safety Micah Hyde said.

Jordan Poyer picks up his 5th interception of the season 🔒 That should do it.#BUFvsNO | #BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/o1ahDb8uP6 — Bills Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) November 26, 2021

McDermott added that the team would need to make some changes in order to stop the run.

“We’ve got to get that fixed,” McDermott said. “There’s a formula to win and there’s a formula on the other end of it too. And when you’re giving up… when we’re getting beat at the point of attack, obviously, I have to do a better job there.”

If White is out for any extended time, the Bills could also look for some help for the secondary. The Bills could potentially move up some members of the practice squad, where they have cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud. But White and the rest of the Bills will have some extra time to rest up before a critical matchup. The Bills have an 11-day layoff before hosting the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in a game that will determine who leads the AFC East.

