Polarizing Bills Pro-Bowler on the Hot Seat This Season: Insider

With Josh Allen’s huge contract extension kicking in, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that the team won’t be able to keep all of their other players who have earned raises.

The first major casualty, one insider speculates, could be a young Pro Bowl linebacker who has become a polarizing figure among Bills fans.

Tough Decisions to Make

In a recent mailbag where he took questions from fans, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News was asked what player would be on the hot seat for the upcoming season. He picked Tremaine Edmunds, the 24-year-old linebacker who is heading into the final year of his contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Skurski speculated that there might not be enough money going around to keep Edmunds.