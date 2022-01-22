Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Emerges as Top Free Agent Candidate for Giants

The New York Giants looked to the front office of the Buffalo Bills to find their next general manager, and some believe that Josh Allen’s backup could soon be coming with him.

The Giants announced on Friday that they hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. As ESPN reported, Schoen replaces the retired Dave Gettleman, who had a 19-46 record and left behind a Giants roster with a number of questions, including the quarterback position and the team’s next head coach.

“Now, the work begins,” Schoen said in a statement. “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations.”

Giants Could Sign Josh Allen’s Backup

One of the main tasks that Schoen faces in New York will be finding a franchise quarterback. Daniel Jones had shown flashes of strong play at times during his first three years in the league, but failed to establish himself as the permanent starter. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Giants’ quarterback situation as the 12th-most dire in the league, suggesting that the team should be exploring all options this offseason.

“With the Giants pressing the reset button, they can’t have seen enough in Jones to prevent them from exploring other options,” he wrote. “However, there is also a world where none of the alternatives are attractive enough and the team gives Jones one more chance while the rebuild commences.”

Bears under Matt Nagy Mitchell Trubisky as starter: 25-13 (.658)

Every other CHI starting QB: 9-18 (.333) pic.twitter.com/mnDxmtNmhq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2022

Many believe that Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears who has backed up Allen in Buffalo this season, could be a strong option for the Giants to compete with Jones for the starting job.

If I’m Schoen, I’m bringing Brian Daboll in as HC before Miami can make a play. Probably signing Trubisky as a FA to compete with Jones as well. https://t.co/qnMmReFnlm — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 21, 2022

Matt Bove of Buffalo’s WKBW suggested that if Schoen looks to the Buffalo coaching staff for the next Giants coach — as the team is expected to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — then it could heighten the odds of a Trubisky signing.

“If Schoen brings in Daboll as the new Giants HC [that would be another great hire], I also wonder if they bring in Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones for a year. Obviously Trubisky has familiarity with Daboll and it’s an opportunity for him to be a starter again.”

Bills Need New Backup

Whatever decision Schoen makes in New York, the Bills will likely be looking for a new backup quarterback next season. Trubisky joined the Bills on a one-year deal, with Buffalo’s coaching staff selling him on the idea of developing under the same staff that helped Allen make an enormous leap and then going back to compete for a starting job.

Is Jake Fromm serious right now? pic.twitter.com/6L8HtPxqHW — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 9, 2022

The Giants may have also helped the Bills make a decision on another potential backup. After Jones went down with a season-ending injury, the Giants signed second-year quarterback Jake Fromm off Buffalo’s practice squad, but he failed to make much of his opportunity. Fromm completed just 45 of his passes in three appearances, throwing for a total of 210 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

