Former Bills QB Named One of League’s Worst Veteran Starters

Mitch Trubisky may have been able to turn his one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills into a starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the former No. 2 overall pick still has some work to do in earning the respect of pundits.

Trubisky appears to have won the starting job over rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph for the moment, but many believe he is on shaky ground and will struggle to hold onto the job over the course of the entire season. Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton called Trubisky’s standing into question, identifying him as one of the league’s worst veteran starters.

Trubisky’s Opportunity

Wharton ranked Trubisky as the league’s fourth-worst veteran starter in the NFL, noting that he has done little over his career to justify his No. 2 overall pick in 2017 — especially since he was taken before league MVP Patrick Mahomes that year.