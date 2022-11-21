Bills Get Grim Update on Pro Bowl Linebacker for Thanksgiving Game

The Buffalo Bills will likely be missing a key defensive player when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was injured in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 13 and missed Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. With the Bills now facing a short week before their Thursday afternoon showdown, the outlook for Edmunds isn’t good.
Bills Give Update on Edmunds’ Status
Speaking to reporters on November 21, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that for both Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, it was “going to be a stretch to make it” for the team’s Thanksgiving game. As the Buffalo News noted, Edmunds has been dealing with both groin and heel injuries.
Edmunds has been a key defensive player for the Bills this season, making 65 tackles including four tackles for a lass. He has also defended four passes.
The Bills were able to contain the Browns rushing attack in Sunday’s 31-23 win, holding Nick Chubb to 19 yards on 13 carries. Though quarterback Jacoby Brissett was able to break off a 22-yard run, the Bills held the Browns to 80 total yards on 26 carries.
The Bills brought in a familiar veteran last week, claiming linebacker A.J. Klein after he was waived by the Chicago Bears. Klein spent two seasons with the Bills, making 11 starts in the 2020 season while making 75 tackles. He also made 35 tackles and recorded an interception last season.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Klein is a good fit to fill in for Edmunds while he is out with injuries.
“You see last night that he’s released. We started discussing it internally,” Beane said, via a report from the Buffalo News. “Tremaine has missed practice a couple days here with the groin, so (Klein is) a good insurance piece. You know, he’s stepped in for us before. So another guy, another piece. We’ll see what happens from that standpoint. I don’t know that he’ll play this week, but get him back in the mix and see if he can help us out from a depth standpoint.”
Bills Await Another Key Return
The Bills are still awaiting the return of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL in the team’s win over the New Orleans Saints last Thanksgiving. Though he has been cleared to return to practice, White’s exact return date remains uncertain.
Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski noted that White has not shown up on the injury report, suggesting that it could be something else holding him back.
“It’s possible the Bills have determined White needs more practice time before he can get back on the field, but if that was the case, it would seem like they need to list him on the injury report,” Skurski wrote. “By not doing so, it does seem that he’s physically ready to play. Since he’s not, that would mean the reason behind his continued absence would be mental. White will be inactive Sunday against Cleveland, McDermott said, adding that White is ‘not ready to play.’ ”