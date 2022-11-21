Bills Get Grim Update on Pro Bowl Linebacker for Thanksgiving Game

The Buffalo Bills will likely be missing a key defensive player when they take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was injured in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on November 13 and missed Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. With the Bills now facing a short week before their Thursday afternoon showdown, the outlook for Edmunds isn’t good.

Bills Give Update on Edmunds’ Status

Speaking to reporters on November 21, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that for both Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, it was “going to be a stretch to make it” for the team’s Thanksgiving game. As the Buffalo News noted, Edmunds has been dealing with both groin and heel injuries.

Edmunds has been a key defensive player for the Bills this season, making 65 tackles including four tackles for a lass. He has also defended four passes.

The Bills were able to contain the Browns rushing attack in Sunday’s 31-23 win, holding Nick Chubb to 19 yards on 13 carries. Though quarterback Jacoby Brissett was able to break off a 22-yard run, the Bills held the Browns to 80 total yards on 26 carries.

The Bills brought in a familiar veteran last week, claiming linebacker A.J. Klein after he was waived by the Chicago Bears. Klein spent two seasons with the Bills, making 11 starts in the 2020 season while making 75 tackles. He also made 35 tackles and recorded an interception last season.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Klein is a good fit to fill in for Edmunds while he is out with injuries.