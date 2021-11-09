Bills Urged to Go ‘All Out’ To Land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills struggled to move the ball throughout Sunday’s shocking 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and one insider believes the solution to the team’s sudden offensive woes could be waiting on the waiver wire.

The loss to the Jaguars may have been the worst loss of the season — and in recent Bills memory, according to many — but some insiders believe it was actually the culmination of a number of deficiencies on offense that have been building all season. Nate Geary, the pregame and halftime host on the flagship radio station WGR 550, said he believes the team forget about trying to make improvements to the struggling running game and instead go all-in on a pass-first and pass-only offense. He believes the Bills can start by snagging a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Bills Advised to Snag Former Browns Star

Geary suggested that the Bills make a claim on Odell Beckham Jr., who is headed to the waiver wire after an abrupt split from the Browns. After the Bills offensive line struggled against Jacksonville and was unable to get either running back into a rhythm, Geary said the team should go in a new direction.

“Give me one reason the Bills shouldn’t be going all out to get Odell Beckham,” Geary tweeted following the November 7 loss to the Jaguars. “He doesn’t play running or OL, no, but you might as well go all in on the pass game and hope you can throw your way to a super bowl and rebuild the OL/run game next year.”

The Bills wouldn’t have full control over whether they land Beckham as they are sitting at No. 25 in the waiver order, but the Pro Bowl receiver has reportedly tried to exert some control over the process. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Beckham wants to land on a Super Bowl contender and has sent something of a soft warning to non-contending teams thinking of putting in a waiver claim on him.

“If a team that does not fit this criteria claims Beckham and the $7.25 million remaining on his contract, there could be potential issues for that team, according to a source, although it is unclear exactly what those issues would be,” Schefer reported.

Pete Carroll is asked whether Seattle will claim Odell Beckham, Jr. He does not rule it out, ending his answer with this and a smile: “So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see.” Seattle does have the cap space to take on the $7.25M owed to OBJ. pic.twitter.com/sNfq4wbkVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Others Want Bills to Stear Clear

There are some who vehemently disagree with Geary’s suggestion that the Bills try to land Beckham. Nick Fierro of SI.com’s Bills Central warned that Beckham has the potential to destroy the harmonious locker room and strong culture that head coach Sean McDermott has carefully cultivated. He said that the Bills should not consider Beckham under any circumstances and regardless of price.

Beckham is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career, catching 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns. Fierro wrote that he doesn’t believe Beckham will be getting better anytime soon.

Baker Mayfield's numbers with/without Odell Beckham Jr. since 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/ocbWI7soCJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 8, 2021

“He’s not worth anything now, a has-been who never really was because he’s never played well with others,” Fierro wrote. “If the Bills introduced him to their balanced ecosystem, he’d begin to wreck it the first time Josh Allen failed to spot him streaking wide-open down the sideline or some such.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction