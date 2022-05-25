Bills Urged to Sign 7x Pro Bowl WR as Another Weapon for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could still have room to add another weapon for Josh Allen — and a very accomplished one at that — one insider speculates.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted that the Bills could still have some moves left in free agency, including bringing in a veteran wide receiver who could push the offense to a new level. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has hinted that the team is done making any big moves, but Skurski sees a potentially affordable option — Julio Jones.

Bills Could Target 7-Time Pro Bowler

Skurski broke down the potential free-agent targets for the Bills, going heavy on suggestions at wide receiver. While he noted that a more coveted pass-catcher like Odell Beckham Jr. could be a target, Jones is much more likely given his recent history of injury and subsequent affordability.

“Jones is coming off a disappointing, injury-filled year,” Skurski wrote. “He produced just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown in his only season with the Titans, and at age 33, there is a significant concern about just how much he has left in the tank.”

But if Beane decides signing Jones is worth the risk, he could be a good option for the Bills, Skurski added.

“The difference between Jones and Beckham, though, is the former will likely come at a much cheaper price,” he wrote. “If Jones is healthy and interested in chasing a championship, a one-year deal with the Bills could make sense for both sides. It would be a low-risk signing for Buffalo.”

This morning on @FirstTake, @stephenasmith named the #Bills as the team that should trade for Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/reRGGcz1L5 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 27, 2021

There are others who suggested the Bills could take a close look at Jones. When reports initially emerged that Jones was headed to the trade block, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith pegged the Bills as one of the most likely teams to land him.

Who to Replace?

If the Bills were to make a move for Jones — or any other veteran wide receiver — it would likely mean that one of the members of last year’s receiving corps could be gone. Skurski has previously suggested that slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie may not be as safe as some fans would assume, though he did secure a fairly team-friendly two-year contract extension and adds versatility in the running game and as a return specialist.

A more likely candidate to be released in the event that the Bills bring in a new receiver could be last year’s other return specialist, Marquez Stevenson. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick was hurt for the first part of the season and was inactive during games with inclement weather, when Bills head coach Sean McDermott called on the more sure-handed Micah Hyde to return kicks.

79-yard punt return touchdown to Marquez Stevenson And a 41-6 lead for the #Bills pic.twitter.com/EVzp2iGMB5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 21, 2021

Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire suggested after the NFL Draft that Stevenson was one of the “losers,” since he would now be in competition with rookie Khalil Shakir, another receiver who also returned kicks in college.

If the Bills keep 7 WRs… Diggs

Davis

Crowder

McKenzie

TBD outside/speed WR

Shakir Marquez Stevenson vs. Jake Kumerow? — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) April 30, 2022