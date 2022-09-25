Bills’ Von Miller Goes Viral for Bizarre Arrival in Miami

An injury-depleted Buffalo Bills team is looking to steal a win in Miami, and Von Miller is dressed the part.

The star edge rusher garnered some viral attention for his bizarre outfit as the team arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for a key divisional game against the Dolphins. Both teams went into the game undefeated, but the Bills suffered a series of injuries that left the secondary without nearly all of the season-opening starting unit.

Miller’s Strange Fashion Sense

Miller set the tone for Sunday’s game early, arriving at the stadium wearing a full ski mask. As WROC-TV’s Thad Brown noted, it was a less than practical outfit as it was already close to 90 degrees when he arrived in the late morning.

The picture drew some viral attention from Bills fans, predicting that Miller appeared locked and loaded for a big game.

“Von about to blow up that dolphins oline,” one fan tweeted

Von Miller arriving in full ski mask today. It is hot and steamy in Miami.

I can't imagine being under that thing. Or maybe I just don't want to. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/bL3xNcD3kR — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 25, 2022

Miller had already gotten some attention earlier in the season when he debuted a triangle haircut, explaining on his Instagram account that it had a deeper meaning.

“A triangle represents manifestation, enlightenment, revelation, and a higher perspective. It is often used to mark the cycles of growth that lead to a higher state of being. Spiritually, it represents a path towards enlightenment or connection to an omnipresent being. Energetically, triangles direct energy and power in the direction which they point.”

Miller Could Be Key to Bills

There could be a lot of pressure on Miller and the front seven for the Bills on Sunday. The team’s secondary is depleted by a series of injuries, with All-Pro safety Micah Hyde out for the season with a neck injury and fellow All-Pro Jordan Poyer out for the game.

Cornerback Dane Jackson was also out after suffering a neck injury against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. That left the Bills to start a pair of rookies at cornerback, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam.

Micah Hyde out here with Jordan Poyer. Both #Bills All-Pro safeties out today, with Hyde done for year with neck injury. pic.twitter.com/nkzHqhYQf4 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 25, 2022

Miller’s unit has suffered some injuries as well. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who suffered a hamstring injury while teammate Matt Milano was returning an interception for a touchdown against the Titans, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver was also hampered by an ankle injury. Both were listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Bills may need to keep pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to keep pressure off the secondary and create opportunities for turnovers. Miller and the team’s pass rushers have been aggressive so far, racking up nine sacks through the first two games.

Miller said the defense has taken on a “killer instinct” this season.

“Whenever we’re up, we keep saying to each other, ‘Don’t blink, don’t let our foot off the gas,’” Miller told reporters. “It’s a killer instinct, it’s a blood-in-the-water instinct.”

Miller added that the attitude stretches to both sides of the ball.

“We have an attitude of domination,” the All-Pro edge rusher said. “We playing the game to dominate the game. We got a team full of killers and it’s led by our quarterback and our head coach.”