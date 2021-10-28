Josh Allen is taking some heat from one of his Buffalo Bills teammates for a very unusual reason.
While Allen was speaking to reporters on October 27, teammate Tre’Davious White interjected to yell at the quarterback for what he believed was unfair judging at the team’s Halloween costume contest. Allen and many of his teammates celebrated the holiday during their bye week, and apparently had a contest to decide who had the best costume. An angry White believes that Allen may have rigged the contest against him — and let Allen know it.
Allen Takes Heat From White
While he was in the middle of talking to reporters about the team’s Halloween day game against the Miami Dolphins, Allen got an earful from White about the team’s costume contest. The All-Pro cornerback apparently blamed his loss on Allen, and let everyone know about it.
“Hey Josh, tell them how you didn’t let me win the best costume at the Halloween party!” he shouted while Allen was at the podium, prompting laughter the Bills quarterback and reporters.
Allen consoled White, who apparently got third place. His press conference ended quickly afterward, with Allen thanking reporters and leaving the podium.
Allen dressed up as “Pirates of the Caribbean” character Jack Sparrow for the team’s Halloween party, and posed with teammate Levi Wallace who went as Steve Urkel.
White has been known to go all out for the holiday in the past. Last year he dressed up as Stone Cold Steve Austin, showing up to the team’s practice facility decked out in the wrestler’s attire and carrying a championship belt. It’s not clear what White picked for a costume this year, but the All-Pro cornerback apparently thought it should have earned him a first-place award at the team’s party.
White Keeps Things Loose
While he may be a lockdown corner on the field, White has been known to keep things loose with teammates. He created the fictional “Tre White Goalie Academy,” joking that he had a perfect record in high school without ever having given up a goal. What White didn’t add was that his Louisiana high school didn’t have a hockey team. White even cited “Tre White Goalie Academy” when listing his school during a Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.
As the Buffalo News added, White has even joked with Bills owner Terry Pegula about playing for the other franchise he owns, the Buffalo Sabres.
“I told him he could sign me to a two-way contract,” White joked.
White even filmed a promo with Carter Hutton, the Sabres goalie at the time.
“I got a kick out of it,” Hutton joked in 2019. “Something fun to bring the two sports together. He was obviously a good sport. A majority of guys in that position have pretty funny attitudes. I shy away from the social media stuff. I just try to play my position. But it’s definitely great. We haven’t really had a chance to meet each other yet in person. Other than the hockey school, of course.”
