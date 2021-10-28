Josh Allen is taking some heat from one of his Buffalo Bills teammates for a very unusual reason.

While Allen was speaking to reporters on October 27, teammate Tre’Davious White interjected to yell at the quarterback for what he believed was unfair judging at the team’s Halloween costume contest. Allen and many of his teammates celebrated the holiday during their bye week, and apparently had a contest to decide who had the best costume. An angry White believes that Allen may have rigged the contest against him — and let Allen know it.

Allen Takes Heat From White

While he was in the middle of talking to reporters about the team’s Halloween day game against the Miami Dolphins, Allen got an earful from White about the team’s costume contest. The All-Pro cornerback apparently blamed his loss on Allen, and let everyone know about it.

“Hey Josh, tell them how you didn’t let me win the best costume at the Halloween party!” he shouted while Allen was at the podium, prompting laughter the Bills quarterback and reporters.

Allen consoled White, who apparently got third place. His press conference ended quickly afterward, with Allen thanking reporters and leaving the podium.

Tre White is a shutdown corner.

Today, he shut down the Josh Allen presser. White interrupted Allen to complain about not winning the costume contest at the #Bills Halloween party. Allen was too rattled to continue, lol.

It's pretty funny. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/Ua0CAsSzsG — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 27, 2021

Allen dressed up as “Pirates of the Caribbean” character Jack Sparrow for the team’s Halloween party, and posed with teammate Levi Wallace who went as Steve Urkel.

Josh Allen as Jack Sparrow and Levi Wallace as Steve Urkel is some next level Halloween action! pic.twitter.com/vSja44EDOZ — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 26, 2021

White has been known to go all out for the holiday in the past. Last year he dressed up as Stone Cold Steve Austin, showing up to the team’s practice facility decked out in the wrestler’s attire and carrying a championship belt. It’s not clear what White picked for a costume this year, but the All-Pro cornerback apparently thought it should have earned him a first-place award at the team’s party.

White Keeps Things Loose

While he may be a lockdown corner on the field, White has been known to keep things loose with teammates. He created the fictional “Tre White Goalie Academy,” joking that he had a perfect record in high school without ever having given up a goal. What White didn’t add was that his Louisiana high school didn’t have a hockey team. White even cited “Tre White Goalie Academy” when listing his school during a Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

As the Buffalo News added, White has even joked with Bills owner Terry Pegula about playing for the other franchise he owns, the Buffalo Sabres.