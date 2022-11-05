“Still to be determined, Reich said, is whether Zack Moss — who was sent to Indianapolis in the Hines trade — is up to speed and able to contribute for the Colts,” Holder reported.

If Moss is up to playing on Sunday, he could potentially see some of his most significant action of the season. He had gotten no more than six carries in any game for the Bills this year, rushing 17 total times for 91 yards — and most of it coming on one 43-yard run against the Miami Dolphins.