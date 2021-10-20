Tennessee Titans Steal Veteran OL From Bills’ Practice Squad: Report

Yet another player from the Buffalo Bills practice squad has been snatched away to join an opposing team’s active roster.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart to their active roster, as tweeted by Pro Football Focus reporter Ari Meirov. “More O-line depth after Ty Sambrailo retired last week.”

The Titans, who just a few days ago pulled out a 34-31 win against the Bills on Monday Night Football, also picked up defensive back Greg Mabin from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and signed him to their active roster, per Mickey Ryan.

Hart, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman was a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Florida State alum spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Giants before joining the Cincinnati Bengals, where Hart made 45 starts over the course of three seasons.

The 27-year-old veteran spent most of the 2021 offseason with the Buffalo Bills before getting cut on August 31. Hart was signed the Bills’ practice on September 22, as reported by Bills Wire.

The Eagles Poached Another OL from the Bills Practice Squad Last Month

Hart isn’t the first offensive lineman to get signed by another team this season. Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles poached Jack Anderson, 22, from the Bills practice squad and signed him to their active roster.

After becoming the franchise’s seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech, Pro Football Focus rated Anderson as the Bills’ top-rated rookie during the preseason. However, Buffalo never activated the 6-foot-4, 314-pound lineman to their main roster, and with the Eagles, he’s set to start on their 53-man roster.

Anderson was likely picked up to fill in for the Eagles’ injured right guard, Brandon Brooks, who suffered a pectoral injury against the San Francisco 49ers. While head coach Nick Sirianni said Brooks was heading toward injured reserve, he’s expected to return before the season ends, per NBC Sports.

Buffalo Is ‘Expected’to Get Calls on Their Deep Defensive Line,’ per ESPN

With the November 2 trade deadline approaching fast, and the Bills’ depth at cornerback, ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Buffalo is “expected” to get offers for several members of their defensive line.

“The team has used draft capital on promising edge players Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and Boogie Basham in recent years, which could make their veterans attractive at the deadline, such as Jerry Hughes, Efe Obada or Mario Addison.

“Hughes is an interesting case because of his salary ($6.1 million), age (33) and production (0.5 sacks),” Fowler wrote. “Those aren’t very enticing numbers. But he has been solid, and Buffalo plays him a lot (54 snaps in the Week 5 win over Kansas City). Perhaps the Bills hold on to the experienced rusher for the late-season stretch.”

As for Addison, he’s “owed $4.075 million this year. He has one sack and two quarterback hits through the season’s first month. Efe Obada is a cheaper rotational guy at $1 million.”

