Bills Cut Veteran OL After His 3rd Stint With Buffalo This Season

The Buffalo Bills‘ offensive line is almost back to full strength, which is great news considering their next game is against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 14.

With rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle returning to action after spending a week on the NFL’s COVID/reserve list, the Bills once again released veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart.

Hart, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman was a seventh-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Florida State alum spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Giants before joining the Cincinnati Bengals, where Hart made 45 starts over the course of three seasons.

The 27-year-old veteran spent most of the 2021 offseason with the Buffalo Bills before getting cut on August 31. Hart was then signed to the Bills’ practice squad on September 22 after offensive tackle Jack Anderson was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles active roster.

In November, Hart resigned with Buffalo after Spencer Brown was placed on the COVID/reserve list, but was released yet again on December 8, per the NFL’s Daily Report.

Doyle Has Appeared in 6 Games With the Bills

Doyle, the Bills’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was not active during the Bills’ frustrating 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football but is expected to play on Sunday, December 14.

Thus far this season, the rookie has appeared in six games, including 15 total offensive snaps and 21 snaps on special teams, per Buffalo Rumblings.

With Doyle being able to return to the 53-man roster so quickly, he was placed on COVID/reserve on December 1, which indicates that the rookie lineman was vaccinated.

Bills QB Josh Allen Is ‘Pissed Off’ Following Their Loss to New England

WOW. Josh Allen in disbelief after that one. Looked like Diggs had it deep for the TD. #Bills pic.twitter.com/mqYvGwCrOG — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 7, 2021

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is angry following the team’s performance in Week 13. Losing to the Patriots meant New England remains firmly in first place atop the AFC East while Buffalo’s postseason could be slowly slipping away without an abrupt turnaround.

“I think frankly, we’re pissed off,” Allen said. “We’re pissed off because we want to be great. We’re pissed off for greatness. And we expect so much out of ourselves that when we don’t play the way we know we can play, it can be angering at times.

However, the 25-year-old has not given up hope. “With the makeup of the guys that we got, I got no doubt in our ability, in our team ability to turn this around and start winning games here towards the end of the season.”

The Buccaneers (9-3), currently sit in first place in the NFC South after a dominating 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 and can clinch their division (if both the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints lose) with a win on Sunday.

