Bills General Manger Selling ‘Most Expensive Home’ in Buffalo Suburb

The Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made several moves when it comes to restructuring the team’s roster this offseason, but he’s also making a big move when it comes to his personal life.

Beane and his wife, Hayley, are selling their 10,442-square-foot home in Orchard Park for $1.8 million, which according to Realtor.com‘s Jennifer Kelly Geddes is the “most expensive home for sale in the Buffalo suburb.”

Photos of the four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate shared on Century 21’s Zillow listing show off an expansive kitchen, screening room, basketball court with a Bills logo, spacious indoor pool and hot tub, and large outdoor back patio. According to the listing, the home has been on the market for 22 days.

Brandon Beane listed his beautiful Orchard Park home for sale last week 🤔 https://t.co/wRRQIrBajS — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) May 21, 2023

The home at 60 Birdsong Parkway, which was built in 2005 and sits on 1.4 acres of land, was purchased by Beane shortly after he was hired as the Bills’ general manager in May 2017, per The Buffalo News. He bought the home for $1.15 million from John P. and Dorothy J. Gocella.

Mr. Gocella, founder and chairman of the Gocella Agency in Cheektowaga, told the news outlet at the time, “We had the house on the market for a year and a half, and we needed someone like a Sabre or a Bill or someone in that category to buy it. That’s typical of homes in that category.”

Brandon Beane Is Under Contract With the Bills Through 2025

While Beane, 46, is selling his home near Highmark Stadium, he likely won’t be moving too far away. In December 2020, the Bills signed Beane to a four-year contract extension, which keeps him in Buffalo through 2025, as he still had one more season on his former deal at the time, per the AP.

Terms of the extension were not made public, but Beane’s new contract came on the heels of Buffalo’s owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, giving head coach Sean McDermott a four-year extension.

The Pegulas shared the following statement in December 2020: “Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability through our organization. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”

The Bills have made it to the playoffs in five of six seasons since Beane and McDermott landed in Buffalo.

Brandon Beane’s Goal This Offseason Was to Ease the Pressure Off Bills QB Josh Allen

74 seconds of Josh Allen to help get you through the day #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/ns6hq8cULa — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 23, 2023



While the pressure is on for Beane to finally get quarterback Josh Allen and co. to the Super Bowl this year, he refuses to be narrow-minded in their approach.

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” last month, Beane opened up about their offseason perspective. “There are some moves we could do that say, ‘Hey, we are just going to go all-in this year and then have a tear down.’ But we’ve been very diligent in how we’ve done the cap and we’re trying to avoid that type of situation,” Beane said, per WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio.

“We think we’ve got a plan to continue to go for it year after year and hopefully we can find a way to pull that title home for Buffalo here sooner rather than later.”

With Allen, 27, leading the Bills for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to imagine their Super Bowl window closing any time soon. And while Allen’s ability to fly over defenders and run the ball himself makes for exciting, Superman-like plays — continuously putting the entire offense on the quarterback’s shoulders is not a smart, sustainable game plan.

Beane told reporters after the 2023 NFL draft concluded on April 29 that his ultimate goal this offseason was to ease the pressure on Allen. “So all of it is to make it to where Josh can play quarterback and not feel like he’s got to do everything.”