Brandon Beane is Looking to Get ‘Creative’ With Josh Allen Contract

The upcoming offseason is going to be crucial for the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of decisions to make in regards to who they will bring back next season in hopes of winning another AFC East title and maybe even more.

One of the decisions that Beane has to make regards quarterback Josh Allen.

In just his third season in the NFL, Allen exploded onto the scene this season and thrust himself into the NFL MVP conversation by throwing for 4.544 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.2% of his passes during the regular season. Allen also threw for 817 yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games.

He’s seemingly proven himself over the past three seasons and he has shown that he has the ability to become Buffalo’s franchise quarterback. Everything that Beane has seen makes him believe the same.

Now, the Bills want to try and lock him up long-term.

Throughout this week, Beane made a few media appearances and during his recent appearance on WGR 550 he said that despite Buffalo’s cap situation, which is dependent on how much the NFL salary cap is this year, he feels like they can get a contract extension done with Allen.

They may just have to get a little creative.

“I think we can make something fit. I do. Without getting into how we would do it, I think there’s ways we can make it fit,” Beane said during his appearance on WGR 550. “I’m looking forward here real soon, hopefully within the next few weeks, to finding out what this cap is going to be, or at least close to what it’s going to be so that we can start looking at some of our pending free agents. There’s ways that we can do it. We’ll have to be creative with it, for sure, based on our current cap situation, but I definitely think it can be done.”

Allen became one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and he could continue to take off as he continues to improve his abilities. Now, he’s looking to become Buffalo’s next franchise quarterback.

Beane is Excited for What Allen Can Bring in 2021

Before this season, Allen was a quarterback that was just waiting for his opportunity to break out as Beane and McDermott surrounded him with talent that allowed him to flourish. Along with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and possibly Ken Dorsey, who is rumored to be in consideration for offensive coordinator positions around the league, the Bills could have a trio of the same talent back next season.

Allen took a major step forward this season and it happened without a full offseason to connect with both his new teammates and his coordinators. The former Wyoming quarterback could have that opportunity this offseason and the whole offense could take another step forward.

“It’s another year in our system. Brian Daboll looks to be back, which is exciting for him and for us. Hopefully Ken Dorsey, he’s had an interview or two, so we’ll see where that goes,” Beane said during his interview on WGR 550. “Continuity at the quarterback position has been very important for us, and we’ve been fortunate to have, pretty much, the same people around Josh in his first three years. It looks to be that heading into Year 4.”

Beane Reveals Desire to Be Sharp In Offseason

Just like most teams around the NFL, the Bills will have to be precise with their roster moves this offseason. In his radio interview, Beane stressed the importance of being strategic and smart with how they build their roster this season.

“We’ll have to be very sharp on each move,” Beane told WGR 550. “Every dime we spend we have to make sure we spend it wisely. And then the onus is on us to have a really strong draft. Our personnel department knows that, I know that, and we can’t fail there.”

The Bills own the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft and have 18 different free agents to worry about, including linebacker Matt Milano, punter Corey Bojorquez, cornerback Levi Wallace, offensive linemen Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Ty Nsekhe, and Brian Winters and others.

