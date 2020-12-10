Bills Announce Big News About General Manager Position

Since May of 2017, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been building the Buffalo Bills organization from the bottom up and neither of them are going anywhere anytime soon.

The organization announced Thursday afternoon that Beane signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Bills and continue the work that he has started over the past few years. Along with McDermott, the pair has returned the Bills to what they used to be in the early 90’s when they made a trip to four-straight Super Bowls.

“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability throughout our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a released statement with the news. “One of the things we appreciate and respect about Brandon is that he is very thorough in his decision-making process. No decision he makes comes without a great deal of study and research. We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”

During the past four seasons in Buffalo, Beane and McDermott have led the Bills to two playoff appearances and snapped a 17-year playoff drought in 2017 during their first year at the helm of the organization.

Their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 AFC Wild Card game was their first playoff appearance since 1999.

Brandon Beane the Deal Maker

During his time in Buffalo, Beane has been the type of general manager that’s willing to do the research to make sure his organization gets the best possible outcome. So far that process has paid off during his tenure in Buffalo as he’s made two deals that have completely shaped the face of the franchise.

In 2018, during his first NFL draft as the Bills general manager, Beane executed a trade that gave the Bills the opportunity to draft Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick. It was his first pick as Buffalo’s general manager and it has ultimately been his best over the last few years.

In just three years, Allen has gone from draft bust to NFL MVP candidate as he’s thrown for 8,566 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He also has a career completion percentage of 61.1%.

Then, this offseason, Beane packaged their 2020 first-round pick, (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick for Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

So far, the deal has been one of the best of the offseason as Diggs currently has the fifth-most receiving yards (1,037) in the NFL, has been targeted (120) the second-most times and also has the most receptions (90). He’s been a key piece to Buffalo’s success this season and has opened things up for the rest of the offense.

With the moves Beane has made, the future looks bright in Buffalo.

McDermott and Beane are Staying Together

Back in August, McDermott signed a contract extension and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills gave their coach a new six-year contract throughout 2025.

Buffalo’s announcement on Thursday means the McDermott and Beane will be tied together, like they already were, for the foreseeable future. With the success they’ve had over the past four years, the Bills are in a great position to keep having success with McDermott and Beane at the helm.

