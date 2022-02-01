Brian Daboll’s ‘Unhappy’ Relationship With Bills HC Revealed in Lawsuit

When it was announced that former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was leaving to become the head coach of the New York Giants, the amount of devastation and love expressed by the Bills’ players, staff, and fans spoke volumes of his character.

Daboll’s exit from Buffalo appeared to be on good terms, but after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action complaint in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, February 1, a darker side of his departure was revealed.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

While the Bills franchise is not directly involved in Flores’ allegations, the lawsuit revealed unsettling details of Daboll’s exit from Buffalo and hiring process with the Giants. On page 37, text messages obtained by Flores reveal that Daboll would’ve left even if it wasn’t for a head coaching position.

Woah. In the Brian Flores lawsuit a claim that Brian Daboll wasn’t happy with Sean McDermott and he would be interested in leaving even if not for a head coach position pic.twitter.com/Q0XBYPxdFQ — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) February 1, 2022

Flores’ lawsuit states that Tim McDonnell, the Giants co-director of personnel, had inside intel of the growing tension between Daboll and McDermott:

Ironically, during their January 11, 2022, text exchange, Mr. McDonnell also suggested that if Mr. Flores were hired as the Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll might be interested in leaving Buffalo to serve as his Offensive Coordinator (“Heard Daboll isn’t happy with Sean [McDermott] in Buffalo… might be able to get out if he doesn’t get a head job. . . thoughts?’”).

The Rift Between Between Daboll & McDermott Became Apparent Following the Bills’ Week 14 Loss to the Patriots

.@MattParrino just asked Sean McDermott if Brian Daboll is doing a good enough job. Here's the response. pic.twitter.com/m6B7vevLlm — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 7, 2021

After the Bills’ frustrating 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, McDermott was asked whether or not he believes Daboll is doing a good job, and his answer did not sound like a coach happy with his offensive coordinator.

“Well, I don’t think honestly we took advantage of our opportunities tonight,” McDermott said, “I really didn’t. the ball’s at the 40-yard line, we’re one in four in the red zone. So, we gotta figure that part of it out.”

Bills fans have also noticed the disconnect between McDermott and Daboll, as they don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to their offensive attack.

I don't see that first half doing much for the McDermott-Daboll relationship. How could the old school head coach whose team has been called soft like it when they don't hand off to a running back one time? — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 12, 2021

This is not what I expected out of the offense today. McDermott and Daboll really have some things to figure out. — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) December 12, 2021

My gut is telling me that the disconnect is actually between Allen and Daboll. I half wonder if Allen wants to let it fly and Daboll is holding him back. And or Mcdermott. If things don’t change soon i could see Allen speaking up — Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) December 11, 2021

punting on 4th & 3…

near midfield…

down 14 points…

with 17 minutes left…

on the road…

against Tom Brady… it gets more and more ridiculous as you add more context how do you win a game like that — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 12, 2021

“The Bills aren’t the Bills until McDermott trusts this offense again,” one fan tweeted. “Say whatever you want, as long as Daboll is calling plays we won’t see it. It pretty much all falls squarely on the shoulders of 17 to get them out of this hole, and any holes that they fall in going forward.”

The Lawsuit Includes Text Messages From Bill Belichick That Appear to Show the Giants Already Decided to Hire Daboll Before Flores’ Interview

Can confirm reports that ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores has indeed filed a class action lawsuit against the New York Giants and NFL, claiming racial discrimination. His complaint alleges he can prove Giants interviewed him as a "Rooney Rule" after deciding to hire Brian Daboll. pic.twitter.com/exYjW5qBAA — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) February 1, 2022

In the lawsuit, Flores accuses the Giants of violating the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for any general manager or head coaching position, per SI.

Flores suggests in the lawsuit that he knew his impending interview with the Giants was a sham when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accidentally texted him congratulations on the head coaching position — three days before the former Dolphins coach’s interview was set to take place.

Section 20 of the lawsuit states, “The Giants would likely have gotten away with this most insidious form of discrimination if New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick had not mistakenly disclosed it to Mr. Flores in the below text messages.”

Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job. Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022

“On Wednesday, January 26, 2022,” the lawsuit states, “Mr. Flores was forced to sit through a dinner with Joe Schoen, the Giant’s new General Manager, knowing that the Giants had already selected Mr. Daboll.”

Schoen, a longtime executive for the Buffalo Bills, was hired by the Giants as their general manager on January 22, 2022.

“Much worse, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, Mr. Flores had to give an extensive interview for a job that he already knew he would not get—an interview that was held for no reason other than for the Giants to demonstrate falsely to the League Commissioner Roger Goodell and the public at large that it was in compliance with the Rooney Rule,” Flores’ lawsuit states.

In addition to the NFL and the Giants, Flores’ lawsuit accuses the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos of racist hiring practices and flagrant violations of the Rooney Rule.

READ NEXT: Twitter Drags Brian Daboll’s Suit at First Giants’ Press Conference