Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Deletes Twitter Account, Makes IG Private

Franchise quarterback Josh Allen is easily the most famous person in Buffalo, and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, has also become a well-known public figure.

Williams is a staple at Bills games who regularly shares pictures and videos of herself cheering the team on along with other players’ wives and girlfriends. Therefore, it didn’t go unnoticed when the Pilates instructor abruptly deleted her Twitter account and made her Instagram page, for which she has nearly 90,000 followers, into a private account.

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, have come a long way 🙌 (via brittwilll/TT) pic.twitter.com/VqeRkZb3CD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 7, 2021

While there could be a zillion reasons why she chose to delete Twitter and make her Instagram page private, the move happens to coincide during what’s an incredibly stressful time for the Bills, its players, and the NFL in general.

The league’s newly updated COVID-19 regulations have ruffled a lot of feathers, putting players’ every move under a microscope. And the idea of losing Allen due to COVID-19 just before the Bills’ most important regular-season game in Week 16 is understandably worrisome.

After the Bills announced wide receiver Cole Beasley tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21, even more concern was raised over the quarterback’s health, worries that were compounded after seeing that Williams was hanging out with the unvaccinated player’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

As for her Twitter account, Williams “liked” numerous tweets that seemed to make it clear that she’s not a fan of the NFL’s health and safety protocols or any vaccine mandates.

4 Starters Remain Out Due to COVID-19 Protocols

While vaccinated linebacker Tyrel Dodson was able to return to practice on Thursday, December 23 after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, the Bills still have four starters out due to health and safety protocols: guard Jon Feliciano, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and Beasley.

BREAKING: Cole Beasley, one of the most outspoken unvaccinated NFL players has tested positive, and will be out this Sunday in one of the biggest games of the season for the Buffalo Bills. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 21, 2021

Feliciano and Dawkins have confirmed they were vaccinated, therefore, they could both possibly be activated in time to play the Patriots on December 26.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday, “The hope would be Dion comes back before Jon [Dawkins was placed on list first] but we just don’t know yet,” WKBW’s Matthew Bove tweeted.

The Bills Need All the Help They Can Get to Secure a Win Against the Patriots

The Bills (8-5) postseason is on the line when they take on the New England Patriots (9-5) in Week 16. The winner will not only clinch the AFC East but also punch their ticket for the playoffs.

It was just three weeks ago when the Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 in Week 13, and with so much on the line, Allen knows the rematch is going to be extremely physical. “My college coach used to say. ‘There’s two dogs and only one piece of meat,’ It’s gonna be a dogfight,” ” Allen said, per WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is also expecting an incredibly tough game against Bill Belichick‘s team.

“It’s the competition you’re looking for,” Daboll said, pew Bills Wire. “That’s (why) December football games are what they are. High competition level, usually some type of stakes at it. It’ll be an important week.”

