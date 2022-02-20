Bills Rumors: ‘Bombshell’ Trade Proposal Lands Panthers RB in Buffalo

While mere whisperings of another trade between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers will make fans groan, the “bombshell” proposal put forth by salary cap expert Mike Ginnitti on a recent episode of The Sportrac Podcast is worth a listen.

Ginnitti suggests the Bills offer up veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, along with a third and fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Christian McCaffrey.

“It’s a lot of compensation,” Ginnitti admits, but “the reason I threw Beasley on this list is A, I believe the Bills will move on anyway. And B, I’m bringing in Christian McCaffrey to be a quasi slot receiver, because I think that’s actually where his career is headed. No matter where he is, even if he stays in Carolina.”

While injuries have kept McCaffrey from reaching his full potential, the former first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft is still young — he’s 25 — and if utilized correctly, especially under an offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Stanford alum could get back to his status as one of the best dual threats in the league.

Ginnitti says of McCaffrey, “I do think that’s how you keep him healthy. I think that’s where he has the most value right now. You keep him outside the tackles, away from those big defensive tackles, and you let him go and cook in the middle of the field a little bit and hopefully let him be a little safer in that regard and catch 75 or 80 balls and certainly get some goal-line work as well.

“Buffalo can certainly use this. This is an upgrade position for them, both out of the backfield as a running back and in terms of that maybe third or fourth receiver.”

The Bills Can Afford to Sign McCaffrey If They Trade Beasley

There’s been a lot of talk about the Bills moving on from Beasley, who turns 33 in April, as it would give them $6.1 million in cap space. However, if Beasley is utilized in a trade, they’d save $7.6 million, per NYup.com‘s Matt Parrino, which gives Buffalo the cap space to add McCaffrey.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million deal with a $21 million signing bonus and $38 million guaranteed last year, however, for the 2022 NFL season, he’s due $8.1 million. Against Beasley’s cap hit – the two salaries basically cancel each other out.

While Beasley remains a strong offensive asset, he finished the season with 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown, his numbers saw a dip from last year, where he caught the same amount of catches, but for 967 yards and four touchdowns.

There’s definitely a strong case to keep Beasley around next season, but perhaps, only if he agrees to a pay cut, which is something The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia also suggested.

But if the Bills can obtain McCaffrey in exchange for Beasley, it’s a trade proposal the franchise would have to seriously consider. Alongside running back Devin Singletary, adding McCaffrey would give Buffalo’s offense a “true 1-2 punch,” Parrino noted.

McCaffrey Worked Under Ken Dorsey in 2017

If McCaffrey is traded to the Bills, he wouldn’t head into Buffalo as a stranger. Bills general manager Brandon Beane was with the Panthers when the franchise initially drafted McCaffrey as their 8th overall pick, and the 5-foot-11 running back spent his rookie season working under coach Ken Dorsey.

Following Brian Daboll’s exit to become the head coach of the New York Giants, the Bills promoted Dorsey to take over as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Prior to joining the Bills staff, Dorsey spent five years as the Panthers’ quarterbacks’ coach (2013-2017).

