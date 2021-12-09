Photo of Bills WR Missing Front Tooth Goes Viral: What Happened?

Watching the Buffalo Bills lose to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football was painful for everyone involved. However, one player appeared to particularly suffer during the game.

In the first quarter of the Bills primetime matchup on December 6, a close-up shot of wide receiver Cole Beasley left viewers in shock. In a photo that has since gone viral on Twitter, the 32-year-old is clearly missing his front tooth.

Users online had a lot of jokes regarding Beasley’s missing tooth, but fans also wanted to know what the heck happened that jacked up his mouth.

Cole Beasley out here lookin like a crackhead pic.twitter.com/49KBDfr9eN — MomDad (Interim Founder/CEO) (@MomDads4lyfe) December 7, 2021

Like many viewers, WGR550 host Nate Geary compared Beasley’s look to that of Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara from the FX comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Cole Beasley hasn’t been the same player since he got a haircut. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/qYnBm4iOuj — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) December 9, 2021

Cole Beasley looks like his pregame meal is Denny’s and a cigarette — Frodo Swaggins (@NotMyNeurons) December 7, 2021

I’m sorry, hold on. Is Cole Beasley missing his front tooth?? — Friends (@hasno_friends) December 7, 2021

Cole Beasley looks like he hits his wife with that missing tooth — Casey Robison (@CaseyRobison10) December 7, 2021

Cole Beasley definitely chews tobacco — FIRE JOSH MCDANIELS!  (9-4) (@iAmJettas) December 7, 2021

Cole Beasley looks like Cricket from Always Sunny pic.twitter.com/iZquTvnHHO — Terry Rozier 4 President (@t_middleton45) December 7, 2021

Numerous jokes made about Beasley referred to his strong stance on remaining unvaccinated despite the NFL’s rules and regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. One man tweeted, “Cavities aren’t real and the toothbrush industry is controlled by the deep state of the radical left. Haven’t you heard???”

When Did Cole Beasley Get His Front Tooth Knocked Out?

Since when is Cole Beasley missing a tooth?! #MNF pic.twitter.com/vLJKCIPYXT — Jeff Brainard (@JayBrainsy) December 7, 2021

While Twitter cracked jokes about Beasley looking like a “meth head” or a “crack head,” the use of illegal drugs is not why the veteran receiver is missing his front tooth.

In fact, it appears Beasley has been missing his front tooth since 2012, back when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley told The Dallas Morning News in July 2013 that the reason his tooth was gone came from being on the receiving end of a nasty hit from nine-time Pro Bowler, former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware during training camp the year prior.

“I was blocking him,” Beasley said. “We have a play where I go in motion, and I kind of slow up at the end of the tackle, and I was on DeMarcus Ware’s side unfortunately. I knew I had to try to block him, and he got me right up under my facemask and all of a sudden, my tooth went through my lip.”

Over the years, Beasley has put a replacement tooth in his mouth, as he’s regularly seen with all his teeth. However, it looks like a rough hit during a game can easily knock the filler tooth out.

Beasley Is Expected to See an Uptick in Production in Week 14

The over/under on Cole Beasley receptions is 3.5. He has at least four catches in five of his last six games. Should be plenty of short passes tonight. https://t.co/SyXhDIakfE — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 6, 2021

Beasley was able to make himself wide open against the Patriots on Monday Night Football, but the heavy winds kept quarterback Josh Allen’s throw from reaching his hands.

However, when the team travels to sunny Tampa Bay this Sunday to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday, December 14, expect Allen’s throws to be more accurate, and for Beasley to be the intended more often than usual, per Fantasy Pros:

The Buccaneers play a lot of zone coverage, and Beasley is the Bills’ designated zone beater. As Dwain McFarland of PFF noted, the Bucs play zone 75% of the time, and Beasley is targeted more frequently than any other Bills receiver vs. zone coverage. Over his last four games, Beasley has had just 12-95-0 receiving on 15 targets, but there’s a good chance he gets a bump in productivity this weekend.

