Another Bills Wide Receiver Throws A Touchdown Pass

Brian Daboll has been known to draw up a trick play a time or two.

On Sunday, he did it again as Cole Beasley attempted the first pass of his career and connected with rookie Gabe Davis on a 20-yard strike to put the Buffalo Bills up 14-6 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Beasley was coming in motion from right to left and then wrapped back around Josh Allen and Devin Singletary in the backfield. Allen hit him with a swing pass and Beasley did the rest, catching it and hitting Davis in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

In Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah McKenzie hit Josh Allen with a 12-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive drive of the game.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Beasley and McKenzie are the first pair of non-QB’s to both throw touchdown passes in the same season for the second time in franchise history. Running back Fred Jackson and punter Brian Moorman did it in 2009.

Cole Beasley Was A Quarterback in High School

The funny thing about Beasley throwing a touchdown pass was that he used to be a quarterback in high school.

Before attending Southern Methodist University and being converted to a wide receiver, Beasley was an option quarterback at Little Elm high school in Little Elm, TX.

Back in 2017, Matt Wixon from the Dallas Morning News wrote an article about how Beasley could easily turn broken plays into positive plays. According to the article, Beasley took over the starting quarterback position as a freshman and also played cornerback. He was also the starting point guard for the varsity basketball team and was a regional qualifier in track and field.

In Beasley’s senior year of college, he caught 86 passes for 1,040 yards and just two touchdowns.

Another Wide Receiver Touchdown Pass

This isn’t the first season that Brian Daboll has had a wide receiver throw a touchdown pass.

When the Bills played the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day last season, John Brown completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Devin Singletary to put the Bills up 14-7 before they went to win in convincing fashion.

During the play, Allen took the snap and handed it off to Andre Roberts, who was moving from right-to-left. Roberts then pitched the ball to Brown who hit a wide-open Singletary down the sideline for Buffalo’s second score of the game.

Buffalo also scored on a John Brown touchdown pass in the AFC Wild Card game against the Houston Texans last season. Brown hit Allen with a 16-yard touchdown pass and Allen put his body on the line to get into the end zone and put the Bills up 7-0 after the point after attempt.

Allen had handed the ball off to Brown, who was going from left to right, and circled around the left side of the offensive line before his wide receiver hit him in stride with just one defender in front of him for the touchdown.

