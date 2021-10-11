Bills WR Cole Beasley Deletes Twitter After Poor Performance Vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills got sweet, sweet revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, beating them 38-20 in the pouring rain at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen created numerous big plays, including a 61-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 53-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, and a 35-yard touchdown pass Emmanuel Sanders, one top-rated receiver, Cole Beasley, recorded one catch for five yards.

HAS ANYONE SEEN COLE BEASLEY? — ToddJClausen (@ToddJClausen) October 11, 2021

After the game, Beasley, who’s been a controversial figure for continuously tweeting misinformation of the COVID vaccine, deleted his Twitter account.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has apparently deactivated his Twitter account. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UA5V7HgPNO — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) October 11, 2021

Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski tweeted, “Cole Beasley, who appears to have deactivated his Twitter account, played 22 snaps for the #Bills yesterday. It’s the second-lowest single-game total in his three seasons in Buffalo, trailing only 18 against the Raiders in Week 4 of the 2020 season.”

#Bills have scored 78 points the last two games with Cole Beasley catching three passes for 21 yards. FWIW. — Jason Wolf (@JasonWolf) October 11, 2021

The 32-year-old veteran, who’s typically one of quarterback Allen’s top targets, didn’t exactly shine against the Texans last week either. He tallied just two catches for 16 yards. In Week 3, however, Beasley recorded a game-high 11 receptions for 98 yards against the Washington Football Team.

Beasley was Visibly ‘Frustrated’ During Sunday Night’s Game

"Sidearm shot to Cole Beasley … who's been silent tonight." Al Michaels, you sly, sly dog. Lmao — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) October 11, 2021

Beasley was not happy with the number of snaps he got to play against the Chiefs in Week 5 and was unable to hide his emotions on the sidelines.

“Cole Beasley looked like he was checking in and then Gabriel Davis was sent in and he put his hands on his hips and walked away. Then he took off his helmet and looked frustrated. Haven’t seen him much tonight,” Syracuse.com reporter Matt Perino tweeted.

While it’s not clear as to why Beasley deleted his Twitter account, during the extended rain delay, jokes filled Twitter about Beasley defying league rules and not believing in science.

Lol looks like Cole Beasley's twitter account died of COVID 19. @Bease11 Byebye. #canceled — Eric the last Clashbender (@clashericlv) October 11, 2021

Cole Beasley in the locker room denying climate change rn — sba (@essbeeay) October 11, 2021

Cole Beasley won’t be seeking shelter. Nobody is going to tell him what is or isn’t severe weather. https://t.co/Yv2n4IGkCT — Jason Peterson (@jpsperspective) October 11, 2021

One person tweeted on Sunday night, “Cole Beasley must be ‘doing his own research’ on beating his coverages,” while another man joked, “Cole Beasley is currently standing on the fifty yard at Arrowhead with piece of sheet metal over his head, yelling something about his freedom.”

Comedian Joe Praino tweeted, “Cole Beasley must have a natural immunity against footballs because he’s not catching it.”

Beasley’s Instagram account, however, remains active.

Beasley Faced Backlash on Twitter for Being a Hypocrite — Including From Mark Cuban

https://twitter.com/Bease11/status/1405971914607239172

Considering Beasley has gone on numerous rants about how he should be able to talk about his controversial opinion on vaccination rules without criticism, many Twitter users, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, found it rich that he would then call out fans for speaking out about their own opinion.

Bease, the problem isn't so much your choice as it is your logic. You know the rules that apply to your choice, and that is yours to make. But the examples you give as the basis for why you make your choice are questionable. https://t.co/IGJlJ8Mw1Y — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 4, 2021

“Are you saying people are bad fans for being vocal in their disagreement with things you’ve tweeted and said?” one fan responded. “That’s as unfair as saying you’re a bad football player for vocally disagreeing with the NFL/county’s policies/mandates. Fans get a voice too.”

Another person tweeted, “Stop crying dude, You make a decision you stick by it but don’t expect everyone to agree with it! It’s part of the deal dude!”

Numerous fans, however, are simply over this combative dialogue in general. “cole shut up pretty please,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Dude I really don’t think they’re booing. That’s not my Mafia. I don’t agree with your vax logic, but I’m still a big Beasley fan! Rocking my 11 jersey yesterday in VA. Keep ballin my dude.”

