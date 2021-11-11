Bills 3rd String QB Elevated, Signals Bad News for Mitchell Trubisky

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) are desperately trying to turn things around before taking on the New York Jets in Week 10. While the Bills are heavily favored to beat the Jets (2-6), after the team’s embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, head coach Sean McDermott is moving forward with a take-no-prisoners approach.

Unfortunately, the Bills’ roster is struggling to stay healthy. On Thursday, Buffalo made a flurry of moves to make up for numerous injured players, including signing cornerback Cam Lewis to the active roster to replace Justin Zimmer, whose season-ending knee injury permanently moved him to the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

However, McDermott’s decision to once again practice squad quarterback Davis Webb to the active roster for Sunday’s game raised some eyebrows, as it signals more bad news for backup Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky missed suiting up for last week’s game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and learning he’s already pre-emptively ruled out in Week 11, means the former Chicago Bears starter is likely unvaccinated, and tested positive himself or came in close contact with a person who tested positive.

If Trubisky is unvaccinated and came in contact with someone who tested positive, per NFL’s health and safety guidelines, he’s required to remain out for a minimum of 10 days. If Trubisky was vaccinated, he wouldn’t have to quarantine for close contact, and if he tested positive, would be cleared to return after two negative tests.

Starting QB Josh Allen Knows He Needs to Step Up Vs. Jets

Saying the Bills franchise starting quarterback Josh Allen needs to step it up against one of the worst teams in the NFL, who’s relying on backup quarterback Mike White to start on Sunday, is a statement that would’ve seemed silly earlier in the season. But the Bills’ offense appears to be further falling apart at the seams each week.

After scoring zero touchdowns against the Jaguars, Allen seems dialed in. “I’m just trying to be the best quarterback that I can be,” Allen said, per Bills Wire. “We’re 5-3, not where we want to be, so we got to turn our attention this week and go one week at a time and try to go 1-0 each week.”

“That’s been our mindset since we stepped on the field in training camp. We got to find ways to win football games and stack wins. It starts on Sunday against the Jets.”

Safety Jordan Poyer Discusses the Difficult of Facing a Little-Known Jets QB

Jordan Poyer is balling 💪 pic.twitter.com/VVSXdyAQS9 — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) November 3, 2021

While facing a backup quarterback like Mike White, who’s replacing an in injured Zac Wilson, sounds like a favorable layup, Bills safety Jordan Poyer said it actually makes the defense’s job more difficult.

White’s debut as a starter happened just two weeks ago. He threw for 505 yards and three touchdown passes, leading the Jets to a big upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In White’s three appearances this season, including his relief role after Wilson suffered his knee injury against the New England Patriots, the former fifth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has completed 72.7% of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, as reported by Yahoo! Sports.

MIKE WHITE TO ELIJAH MOORE FOR THE TD (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/HuqWFDhzGG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 5, 2021

When it comes to shutting down a quarterback who’s only taken 143 snaps, there’s not a lot of film for the Bills’ defense to study.

“It can be pretty difficult,” Poyer said. “But it’s understanding who their playmakers are. They’ve got talented football players over there. It’s a team that’s hungry right now. A quarterback that won them a game and threw for quite a bit of yards in that game, too. Defensively we’re going to have our hands full. We have to play well.”

READ NEXT: Bills Urged to Sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. Right Now: NFL Analyst