Former Bills QB Released By New York Giants Despite Strong Preseason

Former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Davis Webb, who left the team this offseason to follow former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, failed to make the 53-man roster.

Webb had a previous connection with the Giants, as the franchise initially selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft when Eli Manning was the starting quarterback. The UC Berkley alum spent his rookie year on the practice squad before getting cut in 2018. After a year on the New York Jets practice squad, Webb signed on to be quarterback Josh Allen’s backup in 2019.

While appearing on ESPN’s Jordan Raanan’s “Breaking Big Blue” podcast on June 1, Webb said he chose to follow “Dabes,” as his players refer to him, to the Giants because “I felt wanted and I wanted to get back to the place where it all started,” playing at MetLife Stadium.”

Despite having a strong preseason, Webb completed 60 of 81 passes for 458 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions during the Giant’s three preseason games, the team is looking to have another former Bills quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, who was signed in March, be starter Daniel Jones’ official backup.

Tyrod Taylor will sign a two-year, $17M deal ($8.5M guaranteed) with the Giants, per @AdamSchefter @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/Wz7FRFzzEP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2022

Taylor was carted off the field during the Giants’ final preseason game against the Jets on Sunday evening, but by cutting Webb, it seems the upper body injury he suffered is not serious.

Webb was hopeful that this was his season to shine. “This was the best preseason I’ve had,” Webb said on Sunday night, per The New York Post. “I think that was a credit to the offensive line, the coaches, [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka did a great job calling plays. It was a lot of fun this preseason. Hopefully, it works out.”

Webb Went to the Giants In Hopes of Throw His 1st Regular-Season Pass

While playing with the Bills in 2021, Webb was twice elevated to the active roster, in Week 9 and 10, while the team’s regular backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, was in health and safety protocols.

On November 14, Webb took the field for a regular-season game for the first time, taking four snaps in the closing minutes of the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the Jets. He knelt for the game’s final two plays, for a career rushing total of minus-3 yards.

Davis Webb (12) and Daniel Jones at Thursday's Giants OTA. pic.twitter.com/77CMre8Ro1 — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) May 26, 2022

Webb told Raanan that at age 27, he wasn’t quite ready to give up hope on throwing his first pass in the NFL. And though Buffalo offered him the chance to still play while also taking on the role as a quarterback coach, Webb knew he had a better chance of playing in the Meadowlands.

Webb said that he discussed his career as a player with his girlfriend, saying that if “there’s still an opportunity maybe down that road … to be on the 53-man roster, and have a chance to play in an NFL game, that’s a dream of mine and I would love to accomplish that.”

The Bills Have to Cut 20 Players on Tuesday’s Deadline

#Bills have 20 cuts to make today. There’s 16 spots on practice squad. Most, if not all, will be filled from that pool of 20. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 30, 2022

With the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for all teams to bring their roster down to the 53-man maximum, it wasn’t just the Giants making tough decisions on Tuesday.

While the most surprising cut was veteran tight end O.J. Howard, other players who failed to make the active roster include running back Duke Johnson, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, defensive lineman Brandin Bryant, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, defensive tackle Prince Emili, and kick returner/running back Raheem Blackshear.

