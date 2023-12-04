Bills TE Dawson Knox Pulls Off Surprise Proposal to GF Alex Seefeldt [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is making the most of his bye week. On December 3, Knox announced that he proposed to girlfriend Alex Seefeldt, and she said yes.

Based on the photos, it appears the 27-year-old pulled off the most epic surprise, secretly inviting Seefeldt’s family and friends to observe the proposal. Knox, who signed a four-year, $52 million exenstion with the Bills last year, posted photos of the heartwarming moment on Instagram.

Knox wrote, “I guess this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch.’ I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She’s loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best.

“She’s a direct representation of God’s love, and I thank Him every single day for her. 11.30.23, best day of my life 🤍.”

Bills fans, players, and former teammates immediately filled the comments section. Ed Oliver wrote, “Congrats 👏,” while San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle added, “Congrats king.”

Seefeldt shared a video of the moment Knox proposed and wrote, “1.30.23 💍🤍 The easiest YES of my life !!! God is SO good. Ready to do life by your side FOREVER!!! I love you.❤️”

Like Knox, Bills linebacker Baylon Spector had love on his mind during the bye week. Spector’s fiancée, Ryleigh Campbell, revealed he popped the question with a gorgeous double diamond ring in Central Park on December 1. Campbell posted pictures of the special moment and wrote, “Two souls becoming one. 💍.”

Dawson Knox & Alex Seefeldt Have Been Dating Less Than a Year

While the couple first sparked dating rumors in March, Seefeldt, a professional fitness trainer, and Knox went Instagram official on June 30. Seefeldt shared an album and tagged Knox in a photo of the couple holding hands while attending CMA Fest in Nashville. Knox hilariously commented on the post, “Lil farty 🥰.”

That same day, the 27-year-old Pro Bowler shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram Stories. Seefeldt previously posted photos from Panama City Beach that featured Knox, and a video of the couple golfing together at the Troubadour Golf & Field Club, a private course in Tennessee.

Before the Bills’ season opener against the New York Jets, Seefeldt sent Knox a message on her Instagram Stories, posting a grid of photos of the couple and writing, “Game 1… let’s GOOO” and a sweet, “I love you.”

Knox’s fiancée has attended several Bills games this season and traveled to London for Buffalo’s “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. She’s continued to go to games even when Knox wasn’t playing.

Knox, who’s spent the past several weeks on injured reserve (broken wrist), is expected to return to the lineup after the bye week. Knox recorded just 15 catches for 102 yards and one touchdown in seven games before hitting IR. Hopefully, the Bills former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft can bounce back in his return.

Alex Seefeldt Is a Buffalo Native, Taught Martial Arts For 9 Years

Seefeldt attended high school at Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and college at the University of Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 2021, per her LinkedIn profile.

Before becoming a personal trainer, Seefeldt worked part-time as an instructor at Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy for over nine years. Knox made a visit to the academy with Seefeldt in April.

Master Khecehn’s Martial Arts Instagram account shared a photo of him with two students and wrote, “Look who came to visit today!! 👀 👀 @dawsonknox from the @buffalobills stopped in to learn a few kicks and tricks! It was so wonderful to have him in our building, our students and staff were so grateful to have him spend some time with us. GO BILLS! 🏈 🥋.”