Cardinals Star’s Remark on Bills QB Josh Allen Causes a Stir on Twitter

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins spent several months fueling rumors of a possible trade to the Buffalo Bills, which was incredibly exciting since he’d be a perfect high-end complement to Stefon Diggs, giving quarterback Josh Allen one of the most elite receiver duos in the league.

However, on May 1, the five-time Pro Bowler shared a video on his Instagram Stories and said, “I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I’m out here working.” The video clip quickly went viral as fans and analysts called him out for gaslighting the situation.

Therefore, much of Bills Mafia is taking Hopkins’ latest interview with I Am ATHLETE, where he once again strongly insinuates a desire to join Buffalo’s roster, with a grain of salt. When asked which quarterback “he’d love” to have throwing him the ball “for the second part” of his career, Hopkins’ first answer was Allen.

DeAndre Hopkins was asked on @IAMATHLETEpod which QBs he'd love to have throwing him the ball. #Bills QB Josh Allen was quickly his first answer. Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert rounded out his top-5.pic.twitter.com/gtepzf9JD4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023

“Oh, that’s a good question,” Hopkins said. “I would have to say one of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve been watching since he came into the league is Josh Allen. Josh Allen reminds me of a new school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen.” He rounded out his Top 5 answers with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, and Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

When asked about which franchises showed interest this offseason while Arizona was shopping him around, Hopkins said the Bills were one of those teams, although he did not have direct contract with them.

“What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management,” Hopkins said of what would be his ideal team.” A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him… and a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

Fans on Twitter strongly reacted to these comments. One man tweeted, “Despite the ‘Who said I wanted to leave?’ insta story a few weeks ago, it’s clear DeAndre Hopkins wants to leave,” while another person wrote, “Hopkins isn’t even hiding that he wants to be a Bill. Beane what are you waiting for man.” One viewer tweeted, “Hopkins basically went on the I Am Athlete podcast and spent a bunch of time saying ‘I want to play for the Buffalo Bills.'”

DeAndre Hopkins Explains Why He’s Not Attending OTAs, And Why He’s Not Thrilled With Cardinals QB Situation

Earlier in the interview, Hopkins says that he’s in Toronto training with “amazing” specialists instead of joining the Cardinals’ voluntary organized team activities which kicked off on Monday. Hopkins explained, “I’m getting my body examined where I can go out an do my best,” he said.

In response to backlash for not being present, Hopkins mentions several times that these workouts are voluntary. While these camps can be helpful for many, “For certain athletes at a certain level, they know their body and there’s not too much they’re going to get out being at a facility. Hopkins says it’s more beneficial to train with those “who knows your body best,” especially as an aging veteran.

DeAndre Hopkins on what he's looking for in a new team: – Stable management. – QB who loves the game (he stressed Kyler Murray does, but he's injured). – Great defense because defense wins championships. (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/3Mfq8iThC9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023

The three-time first-team All-Pro still calls Phoenix “home” and said the Cardinals are in “good hands” new general manager Monti Ossenfort. And while starting quarterback Kyler Murray loves the game, he’s still recovering torn a torn ACL. “Right now, I’m playing with Colt McCoy, who I love. But who knows. Right now I don’t currently have a Pro Bowl quarterback or a quarterback who I would say…” — Hopkins drifts off before concluding his thought.

Insider Offers Latest Update on Why DeAndre Hopkins Has Yet to Be Traded

Despite the Cardinals giving teams permission to speak with Hopkins and his agent about a potential trade, per CBS Sports, his massive contract made things complicated. Managing the $19.45 million he’s owed for the 2023 NFL season, and the $14.92 million he’s due in 2024 would be an issue not just for Buffalo, but any interested team.

Per Bleacher Report, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on May 19 that Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens made the Cardinals veteran rethink his stance on what he’s owed.

Fowler said of Hopkins. “This issue really is money. I’ve talked to multiple teams who believe a deal with Arizona is stagnant, there’s not a whole lot going on because he’s got that $19 million salary on the books. And I’ve talked to teams who think that Odell Beckham contract that happened a while ago is sort of a hindrance here for Hopkins because Odell Beckham got $15 million guaranteed, up to $18 million in incentives on a one-year deal. If you’re Hopkins, you’re saying: ‘Hey, I’m more qualified, I’ve done a little more than Beckham. I can’t take less than that, take a huge pay cut to go to a contender.’ But you still have Buffalo, Kansas City, teams who could be looking for a receiver.”

The Bills could offer Hopkins an extension that would lower his 2023 cap hit, but The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski believes the “salary cap gymnastics” the front office would have to do is “insurmountable” in his mind. There’s also the risk of spending a lot of money on a receiver turns 31 next month.