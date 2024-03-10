Steelers $36 Million WR Called ‘Best Potential Addition’ for Bills

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster last week, cutting six veterans. After clearing approximately $30 million in cap space, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has room to make a move in free agency.

A new possible weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hitting the market, per The Athletic’s Diana Russini. The Pittsburgh Steelers “are open to listening to trade offers” on wide receiver Diontae Johnson,” Russini posted. “There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency.”

With Gabe Davis expected to walk, the Bills are in the market for a new receiver. Batavia Daily’s Ajay Cybulski posted, “I think this could be one of the best potential additions to the Bills roster this offseason if it happens.”

Johnson is entering the final season of the two-year, $36.7 million contract. As for the cost of landing Johnson, it could resemble the Cleveland Browns’ trade for Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, “The Broncos traded for picks 135 (fifth round) and 202 (6th round), the Browns’ highest in each round of the two they have.” SB Nation’s Bruce Nolan wrote, “If this is the price for Jeudy, feels like a similar price could be appropriate for Diontae Johnson who, while more productive, is also older.”

Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due on March 16. So if the Steelers are serious about trading him, it will happen before that date. While Johnson’s $15.8 million cap hit in 2024 is an issue, an extension would spread out the cap. Johnson is repped by Brad Cicala of OC Sports, the same agent who represents Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam.

Diontae Johnson Is Coming Off a Disappointing Season in Pittsburgh

.@MarkKaboly says he's been hearing that Diontae Johnson might not want to be on the #Steelers anymorehttps://t.co/pZZXZRqIcM pic.twitter.com/i9WfLFfES2 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 4, 2024



During the 2023 NFL season, Johnson posted a career-low in receptions (51) for 717 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games. However, the former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft earned second-team All-Pro honors his rookie year. During the 2021 NFL season, he registered 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported earlier this month that Pittsburgh could trade Johnson. “While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation.”

There are also rumors that Johnson wants out of Pittsburgh. “I’ve heard some stuff here and there,” The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. “It might be the Steelers are looking to see who’s interested because, potentially, Diontae Johnson might not want to be here, either.”

The Bills need a legitimate deep threat downfield with Davis’ pending exit. If Johnson is unhappy with the Steelers, maybe catching passes from Allen will perk him up.

The Bills are Expected to Draft a WR in the 2024 NFL Draft

Like the Steelers, the Bills met with several prospective wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. While it’s unclear who Buffalo will draft in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting a receiver should be a top priority.

The Bills met with Florida State’s Keon Coleman at the Combine and linked to Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.

With the No. 28 overall pick, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is looking for a player to make an immediate impact. “It’s a young man’s game right now with the amount of rookies that are playing and playing impactful snaps around the league,” McDermott told reporters.

“We need our young players to come in and be ready to play and able to play and so I think that’s an important piece of it for us here that these interviews. We really get to the bottom of who these players are not just as players but who they are as people in their DNA.”

However, if the Bills traded for Johnson, they can use that first-round pick to fill other needs.