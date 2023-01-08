Dolphins Drop Major Hint on Tua Tagovailoa’s Status for Bills Playoff Game

The Miami Dolphins got the win and the help they needed to reach the playoffs, but now face the prospect of playing the Buffalo Bills without their top quarterback.

The Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback in Sunday’s Week 18 game against the New York Jets, but rookie Skylar Thompson did just enough in an 11-6 victory. After the win, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel dropped a major hint about whether Tua Tagovailoa could be ready to play.

Tua Tagovailoa Remains Out With Concussion

Tagovailoa has been out since being placed in concussion protocol on December 26, missing the team’s final two games. Backup Teddy Bridgewater was also knocked out after dislocating the pinkie finger on his throwing hand, leaving Thompson to face the Jets in a win-or-go-home game.

After the game, McDaniel would not say whether Tagovailoa could be ready for next week’s Wild Card game in Orchard Park.

“We’ll continue to take it day by day, and I will not even think about any sort of game, whether that’s this year or next year, until he’s fully ready to do so. And that comes with medical clearance,” McDaniel said.

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa celebrates with his teammates after they win and clinch a playoff spot @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/O6ipog8VJZ — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) January 8, 2023

While the answer didn’t reveal much, some insiders believe McDaniel was hinting that Tagovailoa won’t be ready in time.

“After looking through updates + McDaniel’s comments on Tua from the last few days, my complete guess right now would be he doesn’t play vs the Bills,” tweeted Bills reporter Joe DiBiase.

Skylar Thompson: ‘Ready for This’