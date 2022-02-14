Bills WR Likes AFC Rival’s Tweet Slamming Bengals CB Eli Apple

Few things bring people together like watching the Super Bowl, and after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis like a particularly eye-brow raising tweet from AFC rival, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman.

With less than two minutes left in regulation, Bengals trash talker, cornerback Eli Apple, failed to block Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp.

It wasn’t just one missed opportunity, however, Apple’s final few plays of Super Bowl 56 was a painful sequence to watch, which included a touchdown pass thrown on him that was called back due to a holding penalty, and a pass interference penalty in the endzone.

Eli Apple vs. Cooper Kupp. Super Bowl on the line. You know how it went. pic.twitter.com/0aV0WbxoSz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

After the Rams clinched the Lombardi trophy, Hardman tweeted directly to the cornerback, “@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️.” — a tweet that Davis liked.

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Davis, who caught a record-breaking four touchdown passes during the Bills’ overtime playoff loss to the Chiefs, was not the only NFL player to jump on the Chiefs receiver’s Apple-bashing bandwagon. While Hardman kicked things off, flashing off his own Super Bowl championship ring from 2019, other players quickly chimed in.

Got heeee😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

Eli going to eli — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 14, 2022

🍎. — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) February 14, 2022

All I see is Apple Pack or this burnt toast pic on Twitter…. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) February 14, 2022

Also tweeting about Apple’s downfall during the Super Bowl LVI, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the Bengals defenseman called “a baby” on Twitter after beating Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Others who chimed in included Saints safety C.J Gardner-Johnson and Michael Thomas, along with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, receiver Rashod Bateman and Hollwyood Brown.

A Fan Snuck a Massive Buffalo Bills Flag into SoFi Stadium

While Davis and the Bills were sadly not playing in Super Bowl 56, that didn’t stop one die-hard fan from heading to SoFi Stadium with a massive flag featuring the team’s logo. With seats just above one of the entrance tunnels, the Bills flag made its way onto national television.

A woman named Jenna Marie tweeted that the man who snuck the Bills flag into the Super Bowl was her husband. She captioned the photo, “Go bills ✊🏼 #thatsmyhoney💙🦬 #SuperBowl.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Admitted That It Sucks ‘Watching the [Super Bowl] from the Couch’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in Los Angeles in the week leading up to the Big Game, and while the 25-year-old appeared happy and at ease throughout his countless interviews and appearances, he revealed to The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurksi on Saturday night that the “pain” he tweeted about during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game has not abated.

“Driving into L.A., seeing all the Super Bowl signs, obviously that’s when it kind of hit me. I wish we were still playing, but things work out for a reason and it just wasn’t meant to be. So we’ve got to learn. We’ll put our best foot forward next year and look to accomplish our goal.”

If seeing all the Super Bowl LVI signs around Southern California is a tough blow, watching the Bengals take on the Rams may prove to be too depressing. “[It’s] going to suck watching the game from the couch,” Allen admitted.

However, “I’ll watch it. I love football so much,” Allen continued. “I was a fan before I was a player. That’s why I love the game, because I get to actually enjoy it. I get to see things from a different perspective. If there’s anything I can take away from that game, then it’s a plus for me.”

