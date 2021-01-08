Five Buffalo Bills Players Earn All-Pro Honors

The Buffalo Bills are having one of their best seasons in recent history and the players are starting to reap the rewards as they prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Orchard Park.

The Associated All-Pro teams were released on Friday and five different Bills received honors for the special seasons that they have put together this year.

After leading the league in both receptions (127) and yards (1,535) wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the only Bill to receive first-team All-Pro honors and he is also the first Bills receiver in team history to earn the reward. This is also Diggs’ first All-Pro season.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Cole Beasley, cornerback Tre’Davious White and return specialist Andre Roberts were all named to the second-team as well.

Stefon Diggs has been named a first team All-Pro. Josh Allen has been named a second team All-Pro. Cole Beasley has been named a second team All-Pro. Tre'Davious White has been named a second team All-Pro. Andre Roberts has been named a second team All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/OrnDdhgAIX — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the only unanimous choices on Friday.

2020 Has Been Special for Stefon Diggs

It has been well documented this season, but Diggs is one of the main reasons that the Bills are having the season they are. In an article for The Players Tribune, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins talked about just how much Diggs has meant to the Bills this season.

Dawkins said that Diggs’ attitude, work ethic, and talents have allowed the Bills to reach new levels this season and he has raised everyone else work ethic.

I was trying to think of how I can summarize Stefon for this article — and I think the best I could come up with is: Dude is obsessed with making the people around him better. You know what I mean? Like, whether it’s staying after practice with Gabe and working him through a ball cart of reps. Or it’s speaking up in a meeting and making sure him and Cole have their timing on a crossing pattern down to the split second. Or it’s just doing whatever is needed to lead his group like a true unit. (I call them the Skinny Boy Unit.) Or it’s making the type of play where the entire sideline is left speechless, and is just like, Oh, word? We’re setting the bar at “Hall of Famer” today? Whether it’s any of those things, man. Stefon has been there for it.

That work ethic has resulted in a career year for Diggs as he’s tallied seven games with 100 or more receiving yards and set a season-high in their Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins with eight catches for 153 yards and one touchdown. Two weeks ago, Diggs torched the New England Patriots for 145 yards and three touchdowns as well.

Josh Allen is Becoming an NFL MVP Candidate

While Diggs is having the best season of his career, Allen has been the one throwing him the ball this season and he’s taken the Bills offense to a whole new level this year.

In just his third season in the NFL, Allen has thrown for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while also running for 421 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,500-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns, and rush for 5-plus touchdowns in the same season.

