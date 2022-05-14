Former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky Welcomes First Baby With Wife

Mitch Trubisky will be moving into a new role in life — proud father.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback welcomed his first child with wife Hillary this week. The two took to social media this week to announce the birth of their son, Hudson. Trubisky has spoken about the excitement he feels about becoming a father for the first time, saying he’s happy to start a new chapter in his life.

Trubisky Shares Happy News

Trubisky took to Instagram this week to announce the arrival of his first son on May 9. He shared a picture that showed him and Hillary welcoming their son home, surrounded by celebratory balloons.

The Steelers also shared a congratulatory note on Twitter, sharing one of the images of the happy parents.

Congratulations to the Trubiskys! pic.twitter.com/oTdEXpC6Dj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in November, in the midst of Trubisky’s one and only season with the Bills. Trubisky shared a series of ultrasound photos announcing the pregnancy, earning congratulations from Bills fans.

Trubisky opened up about his excitement about becoming a father, telling ESPN insider Adam Schefter that he already felt like a dad even before the baby boy arrived.

“I think that unconditional love you have for your family and then your own kid is一 to love something more than you love yourself, that is an incredible feeling, and I already feel that way about my baby boy that’s on the way,” Trubisky said an episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast. “So I’m excited to be a dad and to start this next chapter of my life.”

Big Opportunity for Trubisky

After spending a season behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, Trubisky signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the opportunity to succeed the retired Ben Roethlisberger as starter. Trubisky will likely face competition after the Steelers used a first-round pick on Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Though Trubisky has not seen regular playing time since the 2020 season with the Chicago Bears, he has earned the endorsement of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“He’s young and experienced,” Tomlin said in March, via ESPN. “He’s won — to be quite honest with you — he’s probably won more than anybody else that was kind of in the field.”

Trubisky appeared in just six games for the Bills last season behind the durable Allen, mostly playing in end-of-game scenarios and kneel-down drives. He completed six of his eight pass attempts for 75 total yards with one interception and no touchdowns, but did add a 22-yard rushing touchdown.

Pickett has earned some praise from Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert as well. Colbert said the 24-year-old Pickett is more mature than most rookie quarterbacks, especially since he returned to Pitt for an extra season.

All eyes were on Kenny Pickett on Friday's first day of rookie minicamp. https://t.co/HX5zbWiU0L — KDKA (@KDKA) May 13, 2022

“It’s almost like he spent his rookie NFL season at the college level, and really mastered it,” Colbert said, via ESPN. “Coach [Pat] Narduzzi and coach [Mark] Whipple provided him an opportunity to take that step in a pro schematic. And it is easier to project those types of players and those schematics to our level. It’s not that the others that play in a more college-type offense can’t do it — it’s just more guesswork.”

