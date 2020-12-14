Bills Sign Former Player to Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed cornerback Lafayette Pitts to their practice squad for the second time this season.

The team announced the move on Monday. Pitts was released earlier this season when the Bills signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the practice squad in early November. Worley was signed off the Bills practice squad by the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Pitts will fill in Worley’s spot on the practice squad.

Pitts who is 28 and a native of Pittsburgh, PA where he played his college and high school football, played for the Bills in both 2017 and 2018. He played 10 games for Buffalo in 2017 and tallied eight tackles while tallying 132 special teams snaps and 30 defensive snaps. He also played in six games for the Jacksonville Jaguars that season and only made one tackle.

In 2018, the Bills resigned Pitts. He played in all 16 games and played in 64% of the special teams snaps while also tallying 83 defensive snaps.

Pitts is A Former Pittsburgh Panther

Pitts played his high school ball at Woodland Hills in Pittsburgh, which is known for producing professional talent and he decided to stick close to home where he could play ball in front of his friends and family.

He went on to have a solid four-year career for the Panthers. After redshirting as a freshman, Pitts started in every one of his games the next four years other than one.

He tallied 152 total tackles, six for a loss, and picked off four passed while deflecting 29 more. One of his best seasons came during his junior year when he picked off two passes, deflected eight more, and 32 of his 39 tackles were solo.

Pitts also returned kicks for the Panthers. He returned 30 during his first season in Pittsburgh for 729 total yards and averaged a career-high of 24.3 yards per return. He also forced two fumbles and tallied three fumble recoveries.

What Pitts Can Bring to the Bills

Who knows if Pitts will see the field in any capacity this season, but he brings a lot of familiarity to the practice squad and the team in general. He’s spent plenty of time on the practice squad and has played special teams for the Bills in the past so he could play into that role even more as the season goes on.

Before he was let go by the Bills earlier this season, he didn’t register any time on the field or record any snaps, but having a guy like Pitts in the fold could provide a lot down the line as the season comes to a close.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is big on continuity and having a guy familiar with the team, the coaches, and fellow players could provide just that as the season carries into the later stages of the season. Whether that’s on the field in game action or just preparing his teammates for the next challenge.

