Bills Reveal Game Status’ for Gabriel Davis and Vernon Butler

Injuries have been a topic of note for the Buffalo Bills through their postseason run.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were both questionable for their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Then the Bills lost Zack Moss for the remainder of the postseason when he suffered an ankle injury against the Colts and questions revolved around who would fill the rookie running backs role.

Now, the AFC Championship game status for both rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis and defensive tackle Vernon Butler is up in the air as they were both listed as questionable on Buffalo’s final injury report of the week.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/bNauz0jKsh — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 22, 2021

Outside of Davis and Butler, every other player who appeared on the Bills injury report this week recorded a full practice on Friday, including Beasley and Diggs who were both limited in practice on Thursday. In a positive sign, Davis and Butler did record limited practices on Friday, which is a step in the right direction after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Davis and Butler have both been big for the Bills this season as they have contributed in their own roles. Throughout the regular season, Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He didn’t record any catches against the Ravens but he did make four catches for 85 yards against the Colts during their AFC Wild Card matchup.

The rookie from UCF stood out in Buffalo’s final win of the regular season when he caught two passes for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown.

From the defensive tackle position, Butler has played as a part of a rotating front and has played well in the 14 games. He tallied 18 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Patrick Mahomes Says He Is Good to Go for Sunday

The status of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Sunday has been a big question this week as he looked to return from both a toe injury and clear the concussion protocol. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes said he had cleared the concussion protocol and he was good to go for Kansas City’s matchup against the Bills.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tells reporters that he’s been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol. Good to go for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

When the two teams met for the first time earlier this season, Mahomes completed 21 of his 26 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, which both went to tight end Travis Kelce.

Bills Sign Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad

Buffalo also made a roster move on Friday as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bills were signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad.

The #Bills are signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, source said. Buffalo's kicker, Tyler Bass, is dealing with a hand injury but has fully participated in practice this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2021

Bills rookie kicker Tyler Bass has been on the injury report all week with a hand injury but he’s practiced in full each day this week so the signing could be a precautionary one as the Bills head into the AFC Championship game.

Vizcaino has only been in the NFL for one year and has only played in one game. He converted all three of his field goal attempts for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season when they played the Seattle Seahawks. He also made both of his extra point attempts.

READ NEXT