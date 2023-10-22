Hailee Steinfeld Posts ‘Love’ Message on Instagram Ahead Bills Matchup

The Buffalo Bills flew out to Foxborough on Saturday, October 21 ahead of their matchup against the New England Patriots, and fans are hoping quarterback Josh Allen‘s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, will be at Gillette Stadium for the AFC East showdown.

Steinfeld has been pretty quiet on social media since she and Allen first sparked dating rumors in May. However, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a rare post on Saturday, an uplifting message on her Instagram Stories.

The 26-year-old shared a photo with her 21.1 million followers of what appeared to be a picture-perfect fall day and wrote, “Sending love to any and all who need it. Today and everyday.”

"Sending love to any and all who need it. Today and everyday" Hailee Steinfeld via Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/A80YMQVTx6 — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) October 21, 2023

Allen first broke his silence on dating Steinfeld during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Most recently, the couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener at KeyBank Stadium on October 12.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen today pic.twitter.com/4ek48R9AWi — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 13, 2023

While the New York Rangers destroyed the Sabres 5-1, fans were excited to see the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star in a suite next to Allen, the latter of whom was rocking Alex Tuch’s No. 89 jersey and a black Sabres hat.

Hailee Steinfeld Has Attended Several Bills Games, Went Shopping in Buffalo With Josh Allen’s Mom

Steinfeld, who traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the Bills “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, has been spending a lot of time in Western New York lately, as she also attended Bills kicker Tyler Bass and fianceé Ryan Tuten‘s engagement party earlier this month.

Back in Week 2, the “Love Myself” singer was also spotted at Highmark Stadium in a luxury suite with the quarterback’s family as Buffalo defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10.

Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. Buffalo defeated the Dolphins 48-20.

If Steinfeld travels to Arrowhead Stadium for the Bills matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10, she may get a chance to catch up with her friend, Taylor Swift, who’s very famously dating tight end Travis Kelce.

Steinfeld appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood ” music video in 2015. “I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” she recently told People magazine of the experience.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women. There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it.”

Josh Allen Is Looking for a Bounce Back Offensive Performance Against the Patriots

While things appear to be going great between Allen and Steinfeld, the quarterback has been struggling to get into a rhythm with his offense over the past two games. After eking out a win against the New York Giants (1-5) last week, putting up a season-low 14 points on offense, Allen is not sleeping on the Patriots (1-5).

“Every time we touch the ball we want to score and that hasn’t happened the last couple weeks,” Allen told reporters on Wednesday. “We know as an offense we’ve got to be better. It comes down to the guys on the field, myself included, executing the plays that coach (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey calls.

“We’re going to have a detailed week and look forward to getting back on the field and try to go out there and put together our best performance yet.

“It’s no easy task going against the Patriots and Bill Belichick. So, we have to understand that. We’re not going to score every time we touch the ball but going out there and just trying to execute every play and taking it one play at a time.”