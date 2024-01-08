Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Silence on Dating Bills QB Josh Allen

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, is attending the Golden Globes.

Steinfeld, who’s presenting at the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, wore a gorgeous pink gown and black gloves to star-studded event. The Oscar-nominated actress has been dating Allen since May, however, she’s yet to comment on their relationship. Allen has also remained tight-lipped about their romance.

However, Steinfeld finally broke her silence on dating the Bills quarterback while walking the red carpet. Speaking to an E! News correspondent, Steinfeld carefully avoided commenting on engagement rumors, but couldn’t help but blush when asked about Allen.

When asked about the huge ring on her finger, “I have a cute little doe happening,” she said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, which she wore on her right hand, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

hailee steinfeld talking about the engagement rumors with josh allen pic.twitter.com/Zu2nQ30WlY — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 8, 2024

Engagement rings are worn are typically worn on a woman’s left hand, and it would be quite a surprise if Allen picked out a female deer-shaped ring.

Steinfeld was asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” to which she replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

In addition to presenting, Steinfeld’s Marvel movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” is up for two awards: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Animated Motion Picture.

Allen first broke his silence on dating Steinfeld during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Hailee Steinfeld Has Attended Nearly All of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Games This Season

she’s the cutest pic.twitter.com/C7r52NGRoo — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 26, 2023



While she’s successfully avoided the jumbotron, Steinfeld has been a mainstay at Bills games all season. When the “Love Myself” singer can’t watch Allen’s play in person, she shows support for the franchise. When Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on December 10, Steinfeld proudly sported a Bills hat in New York City.

hailee steinfeld supporting buffalo bills in new york pic.twitter.com/r4PFgAh5I7 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 11, 2023

Steinfeld has spent the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. The couple made their first public appearance together while attending the Buffalo Sabres home opener back in October. Last month, Steinfeld celebrated her 27th birthday with Allen, which coincided with the Bills’ annual holiday party.

The “Pitch Perfect” star also watched the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with her entire family at SoFi Stadium.

The actress was at Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ 27-20 win over the Patriots on New Year’s Eve. She took photos with Paige Buechele, wife of third-string quarterback, Shane Buechele, and Summer Juraszek, backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s fiancée.

Josh Allen & the Bills Already Clinched the Playoffs

With the Tennessee Titans defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-20, the Bills can make it to the postseason even if they lose to Miami on Sunday. If Allen and Co. can’t walk out of Hard Rock Stadium with a win in Week 18, they will enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

With a victory over the Dolphins (11-5), the Bills (10-6) can nab the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Buffalo will also clinch the AFC East title for the fourth straight year. While the Dolphins are depleted with injuries, they are fresh off an embarrassing 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen expects Miami to have an extra chip on their shoulder.

“They just played a game where they didn’t play too well against a really good team so they’re hungry, there’s no doubt about that,” Allen told reporters. “Big game at home for them, their crowd’s gonna be rocking. So, we’re stepping into a very hostile and dangerous situation with that in terms of the AFC East on the line, so we gotta give everything that we got.”