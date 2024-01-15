Hailee Steinfeld Checks Reporter for Not Having Bills QB Josh Allen’s Jersey

When the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18, quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, was not in attendance.

While Steinfeld has attended nearly every Bills game this season, both home and away, she had a very good excuse for missing the divisional showdown. Steinfeld was presenting at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on the same night. The awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bills-Dolphins matchup kicked off at 8:20 p.m. ET in Miami.

Walking the red carpet before the ceremony started, USA Today’s Ralphie Aversa called out Hailee Steinfeld’s name. Aversa lifted his Bills jersey and asked, “How we feeling about tonight?” The Oscar-nominated actress responded, “Real good,” and gave a thumbs up.

“Go Bills!” Aversa said, but Steinfeld couldn’t walk away without calling him out for holding Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey, not Allen’s.

Hailee Steinfeld and Bills quarterback Josh Allen are rumored to be dating. So Steinfeld had a little fun with our @ralphieaversa when she spotted his jersey of Allen's teammate, Stefon Diggs, at the Golden Globes. https://t.co/ALNzhzVoDB pic.twitter.com/gCjOZr2bSZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 8, 2024

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see the No. 17 on his shirt.

“I got that Josh one at home!” Aversa replies. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, good.”

Steinfeld’s movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” was up for two awards, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Animated Motion Picture, but the Marvel film went home empty-handed.

Allen and the Bills, however, did what they needed to do. By defeating the Dolphins, the Bills clinched the AFC East title for the fourth straight year and nabbed the No. 2 seed.

Hailee Steinfeld Addressed Dating Bills QB Josh Allen for the First Time at the Golden Globes

hailee steinfeld talking about the engagement rumors with josh allen pic.twitter.com/Zu2nQ30WlY — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 8, 2024



It was quite an eventful red carpet for Steinfeld. While she’s been dating Allen since May, Steinfeld had never publicly commented on their relationship.

Stopping to speak to E! News correspondent Keltie Knight, the “Pitch Perfect” star finally broke her silence on their relationship. While Knight tried to address engagement rumors, pointing to the huge ring on her right hand, Steinfeld played it cool.

“I have a cute little doe happening,” Steinfeld said, showing off the sparkly bauble. On whether there was a deeper meaning to the ring, “No particular reason,” she said. “Other than I thought it was real cute.”

Engagement rings are worn are typically worn on a woman’s left hand, and it would be quite a surprise if Allen picked out a female deer-shaped ring. Knight then asked, “What is it about a sportsy man?” to which she replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on, now.”

It’s unclear if Steinfeld will attend the Bills’ upcoming playoff game on Monday, January 15. However, she did not attend the Critic’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” won Best Animated Feature. So, there’s a chance she’s already in Buffalo for the win-or-go-home matchup.

The Steelers-Bills Wild Card Game was Delayed Due to a Severe Winter Storm

Current scene at Highmark Stadium. Stay safe tonight, Bills Mafia. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FSJvNht1ri — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024



While the Bills were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round on Sunday, January 14, Mother Nature had different plans. A huge blizzard with a lake snow effect hit Erie County and dumped several feet of snow at Highmark Stadium.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the Steelers-Bills game would be postponed to Monday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Before the game was moved, the Bills asked for help shoveling snow at Highmark Stadium. The team posted a hiring notice offering to pay fans $20 an hour and meals in exchange for their labor.

After the delay, Bills issued a second hiring notice. This shift starts at midnight and will be limited to the first 200 shovelers that arrive. The notice states, “The County and State are authorizing individuals to travel to the stadium to assist in snow removal in order to ensure the stadium is safe before it opens to the public on Monday.”