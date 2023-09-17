Fans Think They Spotted Josh Allen’s GF Hailee Steinfeld at Bills Game

Most viewers watching the Buffalo Bills‘ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 were glued to quarterback Josh Allen‘s dominant performance, but some fans kept an eye on a private box at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 17, and believe they spotted his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.

While Allen bounced back big time from one of the worst performances of his NFL career against the New York Jets in Week 1, completing 31-of-37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders, a Steinfeld fan account posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I spy with my little eye,” featuring a brunette in a red hat celebrating a touchdown.

The video was shared next to a photo of the Oscar-nominated actress from when she hung out with Allen this summer, during which she’s wearing a red hat. However, it’s not clear if it’s actually Steinfeld in the video.

The rumors grew louder on Instagram, as another fan account shared a photo claiming it features Steinfeld’s hand participating in celebratory red and blue jello shots at Highmark Stadium. The fan account focused on a ring that appears similar to one Steinfeld previously wore, but her presence at the game has not been confirmed.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors in May, but after photos of their Mexican getaway went viral ahead of the start of training camp in July, the couple has kept things ultra low-key.

Josh Allen Commented on Dating Hailee Steinfeld During an Interview in August

While Allen and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, regularly posted photos together on social media during their nearly six-year relationship, the 27-year-old superstar’s romance with Steinfeld, 26, is still new, and he’s doing his best to keep this part of his life private.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on August 17, the Madden 24 cover star continued to play coy when asked about Steinfeld, but he didn’t deny the two were friendly with his cheeky, five-word response.

“I can’t go to dinner?” Allen quipped.

Steinfeld, who has 21.1 million followers on Instagram, was also spotted visiting Allen in Buffalo.

Allen, who ranked as the current No. 8 best player in the NFL on Warren Sharp’s Top 100 List before the start of the season, and whose face is plastered on a box of Josh’s Jaq’s cereal, said he struggles with the entrails of fame. “The whole focus on the private life is so weird. I play football. I’m a football player. That’s not what I do. It’s who I am.”

“I’m from a small town,” the Firebaugh, California, native said in the AP story. “It’s just not how I operate. It’s not how I was born and raised. I just kind of want to be in my own world when I can be because every time I step outside, it’s putting on the face and the mask and, you know what I’m saying. So I’m just trying to save that for myself. There’s some instances where it feels nice when I can do that.”

Allen first broke his silence on dating the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” actress during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The show’s cohosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. While Allen expressed distaste for how far paparazzi go to steal a photo, When one of the hosts suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Josh Allen Looked Inward After the Bills’ Week 1 Loss

Between dating a movie star, being featured in several national commercials, and recently signing a multi-year endorsement deal with PepsiCo, Allen’s four-turnover performance against the Jets sparked concern he might’ve been distracted with so many off-the-field extracurriculars.

However, Allen proved in Week 2 that he’s as focused as ever on football. He told reporters after defeating the Raiders 38-10 that he took a long hard look at himself after last week’s demoralizing loss.

“Honest to god, I didn’t see any reactions. I didn’t look at anything. I didn’t turn on the TVs,” Allen said.

“The thing is with the game, it gives you the lowest lows and the highest highs. But I love feeling how I felt last week. I really do. Because it makes the good feel that much better. It forces us to be better. And I want to be the best I can be playing this game and being the best quarterback for these Buffalo Bills. So I take the bad with good, I understand it. I’m just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit.”